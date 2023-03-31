United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028: Revenues, Subscriptions, Operators, Main Players & Developments in the United States to 2026

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Published in February 2023, this 27-page PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors. The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix; Amazon Prime Video; Hulu; HBO Max; Showtime; Paramount+; Starz; Sling TV; Hulu Live; YouTube TV; Disney+; Apple TV+; Peacock
- AVOD forecasts for Netflix, Disney+; HBO; Paramount; YouTube; Facebook; Hulu; Peacock/NBC; Pluto; Tubi/Fox; Roku
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
- Forecasts for Comcast, Charter, Cox, Altice, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Dish Network
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband holds (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
- OTT TV & video viewers/pop
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)
AVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
- YouTube
- Facebook/Instagram
- Other
Companies Mentioned
- Altice
- Amazon
- Apple TV+
- AT&T U-Verse
- Charter
- Comcast
- Cox
- Dish Network
- Disney+
- DirecTV
- HBO
- Hulu
- Netflix
- OSN
- Paramount
- Peacock/NBC
- Pluto
- Roku
- Shahid VIP
- StarzPlay
- Tubi/Fox
- YouTube
- Verizon Fios
