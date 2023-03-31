United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028: Revenues, Subscriptions, Operators, Main Players & Developments in the United States to 2026

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Published in February 2023, this 27-page PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors. The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

SVOD forecasts for Netflix; Amazon Prime Video; Hulu; HBO Max; Showtime; Paramount+; Starz; Sling TV; Hulu Live; YouTube TV; Disney+; Apple TV+; Peacock

AVOD forecasts for Netflix, Disney+; HBO; Paramount; YouTube; Facebook; Hulu; Peacock/NBC; Pluto; Tubi/Fox; Roku

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

Forecasts for Comcast, Charter, Cox, Altice, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Dish Network

Key Topics Covered:





Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband holds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revs (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed band HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed band HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

YouTube

Facebook/Instagram

Other



Companies Mentioned

Altice

Amazon

Apple TV+

AT&T U-Verse

Charter

Comcast

Cox

Dish Network

Disney+

DirecTV

Facebook

HBO

Hulu

Instagram

Netflix

OSN

Paramount

Peacock/NBC

Pluto

Roku

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

Tubi/Fox

YouTube

Verizon Fios





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g2oqg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.