Andorralive Release Guide On How To Obtain The Residence Permit To Live In Andorra

Andorra la Vella, Andorra, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andorralive is a website that offers personalised advice and information that compares the different services and products available in Andorra, including the best location to purchase property, the most trusted banks and how to set up a business in the country.

The website has released a guide, ‘How to obtain the residence permit to live in Andorra,’ that comprehensively details to readers the legal process for becoming a resident in Andorra, as well as insight into the country’s health system, economy, and quality of life.

Living The Andorran Dream

Andorra is strategically located between France and Spain, the ideal position for Europeans who want to stay close to their home countries and live near dynamic cities, such as Barcelona, Toulouse or Gerona, and the Mediterranean Sea.

With an area of 468 km2, Andorra has a population of 78,151 and a workforce of 39,716; additionally, in 2021, Andorra was one of the countries with the highest percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19.

A safe country and multicultural society

Those looking to obtain residence in Andorra should be aware that in more than 700 years, the country has never had an army or war on its territory.

For this reason, Andorra is regarded as a welcoming country where citizens of more than 100 nationalities, including Spanish, French, British, German, Portuguese and Dutch and different religions live together in harmony.

The official language of the Principality of Andorra is Catalan, but most Andorrans also speak Spanish, French and English, as Andorra’s education system reflects the country’s geographical location.

Its proximity to Spain and France and an increasing number of English-speaking tourists have led the schools to prioritise language learning from a young age. Moreover, there are private schools that offer a bilingual curriculum with total immersion in Spanish and English. You will also find more than thirty language schools that provide traditional classes or private classes at home, with the option of online learning.

The Principality of Andorra has one of the lowest crime rates in Europe and the world. Most residents, especially families with children, value highly the peaceful, calm environment that is its trademark.

The Andorran Economy

Andorra is a country in the process of opening up its economy and has no limits on foreign investment and negative inflation of -0.2% in 2020 and 1% in 2019.

For this reason, and due to the solvency of the Andorran economy, the rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rated Andorra BBB+ and BBB with a stable outlook.

The Principality received 8.2 million visitors in 2019, of which 3.1 million were tourists and 5.1 million were same-day visitors.

Quality of Life

The Andorran climate is Mediterranean, so it has four seasons with numerous sunny days (more than 2,000 hours of sun annually), even in winter.

Additionally, the territory of Andorra is exceptional, with more than 90% covered by mountains, woods, rivers, and lakes, as well as more than 60 mountain trails.

Andorra is currently working to become the first country to be entirely classified as a Biosphere Reserve, and already 10% of the country’s territory is recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage.

With its enchanting landscapes and ski slopes, Andorra is surrounded by the exceptional natural beauty of the Pyrenees, with valleys, rivers, and numerous lakes to discover on foot, skiing or by bike.

More information

To find out more about Andorralive and how to obtain a residence for Andorra, please visit the website at https://andorralive.com/ or for a Spanish version; please select Obtener residencia en Andorra.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/andorralive-release-guide-on-how-to-obtain-the-residence-permit-to-live-in-andorra/