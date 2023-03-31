Global Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), Indication (Antibiotics, Parasiticides), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





from USD 14.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, Rising demand for pet insurance due to growing animal health expenditure, Increasing R&D investments for animal healthcare, Initiatives by various government agencies and animal associations and high pet ownership rates worldwide are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets.

However, rising pet care costs, limited number of new product developments, high cost of vaccines and complexities associated with storage, Growing resistance to antimicrobials and antibiotics are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The dermatologic diseases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market

The dermatologic diseases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need for advanced orthopedic drugs, increasing prevalence of arthritis, and growing pet population in developed and developing countries are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

In the forecast period, the dogs segment holds the largest share in the animal type segment

The dogs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing dog population and rising ownership rate in both developed and developing countries , rising canine healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and other skin allergies in dogs, and the rising number of pet insurers across the globe.

In the forecast period, by distribution channel segment, veterinary hospitals is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market

During the forecast period, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The higher adoption of animal parasiticides, analgesic, antimicrobials and antibiotics in hospital settings, rising cases of infectious diseases, increasing number of veterinary hospitals, growing ownership rate of companion animals, and rising veterinary expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

By Region, North America holds the largest share in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market, in the forecast period

By Region, In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the companion animal pharmaceuticals market in the forecast period, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption rate of companion animals such as dogs and cats, well-established base of animal health industries, rising animal adoption centers, rising cases of parasitic infections, the large number of hospitals and clinics, growing expenditure on animal health in the region and , growing pool of veterinarians.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

Rising Demand for Pet Insurance due to Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Increasing R&D Investments for Animal Healthcare

Rising Awareness Initiatives by Government Agencies and Animal Welfare Organizations

High Pet Ownership Rates Worldwide

Market Restraints

Rising Pet Care Costs

Limited Number of Novel Pharmaceuticals for Veterinary Care

High Cost of Vaccines and Complexities Associated with Storage

Growing Resistance to Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

Market Opportunities

Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Animal Diseases

Rising Technological Advancements in Vaccine Manufacturing

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Pharmaceuticals

Limited Awareness of Vaccine Coverage

Misdiagnosis due to Diversity of Parasites

Low Animal Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infectious Diseases

7.2.1 Parasiticides

7.2.2 Vaccines

7.2.3 Antibiotics and Antimicrobials

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Dermatologic Diseases

7.4 Pain

7.5 Orthopedic Diseases

7.6 Behavioral Disorders

7.7 Other Indications

8 Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oral Administration

8.3 Injectable Administration

8.4 Topical Administration





9 Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Animal Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dogs

9.3 Cats

9.4 Horses

9.5 Other Companion Animals

10 Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals

10.3 Veterinary Clinics

10.4 Retail Pharmacies

11 Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Analyst's View

Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Biopharma

Ceva Sante Animale

Chanelle Pharma

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Eco Animal Health Group plc

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Endovac Animal Health

Hipra

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Kyoritsu Seiyaku

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Norbrook

Orion Group

Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Tianjin Rinpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Limited

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited

Zoetis Inc.

