Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is Expected to Reach $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low intensity sweeteners market size was estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth of low intensity sweeteners can be attributed to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with low intensity sweeteners. North America region dominated the low intensity sweeteners market.

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Roquette Frères (France)

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

Whole Earth Brands (US)

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

Samyang Corporation (South Korea)

Low intensity sweeteners are used as sugar substitutes and include sugar alcohols erythritol, mannitol, xylitol, sorbitol, maltitol, and others. They look and taste like sugar but have fewer calories and negative health impacts. Low intensity sweeteners are gaining immense traction in the global market owing to the paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards the consumption of all-natural and organic ingredient-based products.

North America dominated the global low intensity sweeteners market. The market in the region is highly diversified, and manufacturers are strongly focusing on the development of advanced technology processes to cater to the demand of its end users. The low intensity sweeteners market is mature in the region. It is driven by factors such as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases due to hectic lifestyles and a rise in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of reduced sugar in food & beverage products.

Among various product types of low intensity sweeteners, sorbitol segment accounted for the major market share in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. Rising awareness regarding low calorie and healthy food and increasing health issues due to consumption of sugar are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical & personal care products segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The growth is mainly associated with the functional properties of low intensity sweeteners which drive their application in pharmaceutical and personal care products. They are used as the key bodying agent in several pharmaceutical applications such as syrups, tablets, and elixirs.

Among various food applications, the confectioneries segment accounted for the major market share. Low intensity sweeteners are widely used in confectionery products for imparting blend of sweetness and extending their shelf-life. They also function as humectant and efficient plasticizer.

Among various forms, the dry segment accounted for the major market share in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the fact that dry low intensity sweeteners are comparatively easy to use during manufacturing processes.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Report Summary:

The scope of the study has been widened as compared with the earlier version of the report. This new version includes refinement of the market size with respect to type, application, and form and has been provided based on the COVID-19 impact at the global level.

Average selling price (ASP) trends, regional volume tables, case study, patent analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade data and updated regulations, the share of top market players, and market quadrants (MQ) of established players and startups have also been updated in the latest version of the report.

Assumptions based on the COVID-19 impact have been included in the RM analysis section in the report.

Addition/Refinement in the market overview: Newer market-related drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been added to provide an in-depth overview of the market. Additional points provide more clarification and adequate substantial data regarding the market.

Additional YC & YCC shift analysis: Additional YC-YCC shift analysis for the market has been incorporated in the report. This gives a broader outline for the clients as well as their client’s changing requirements pertaining to the market and helps in the decision-making for prominent industry players.

The new edition of the report also provides insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the low intensity sweeteners market, along with its effect on markets in different regions. The post-COVID impact is analyzed in three different scenarios, namely, optimistic, realistic and pessimistic.

In the new edition of the report, additional companies have been added, few players including ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), Whole Earth Brands (US), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), and Fooding Group Limited (China), were profiled.

The latest version of the report includes updated financials, recent developments, product offerings, and COVID-19 related developments of different players operating in the low intensity sweeteners market.

