Battery Energy Storage Systems Global Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

The global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.5% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Elements segment is readjusted to a revised 24% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.9% CAGR



The Battery Energy Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.8% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 427 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles: Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Total Electrical Energy Stored Over Lifetime (ESOI) of Storage Technology

Post Pandemic Period Presents Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

Battery Energy Storage Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Battery Energy Storage Systems

The Technologies

Key Applications of BESS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Grid Modernization Initiatives Drive the World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Pandemic Impacts the Market Over the Short Term

Analysis by Battery Chemistry

World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Battery Chemistry (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Lithium-Ion, Flow, Advanced Lead-Acid, and Other Battery Chemistries

Analysis by Application

World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Utilities, Residential, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Trigger Growth in Energy Storage Domain

Optimization of Plant Efficiency Using Smart Solutions for Energy Storage

Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries to Drive Market Momentum

Li-ion Batteries Vs Flow Batteries

Flow Batteries: One of the Key Battery Chemistries of BESS

World Flow Battery by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 and 2027

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

World Vanadium Redox Battery by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 and 2027

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for BESS

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2020

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of BESS in the Long Run

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & BESS Integrated EVCS Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials and BESS Market

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Global Cathode Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2020E

Recycling of Battery Systems

Challenges Confronting the Global Battery Storage System Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

