Single Sign-On Global Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030: Reduction in Support Cost and IT Administration Drive Growth in the Federated Single Sign on Market

The global market for Single Sign-On estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $908.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Single Sign-On market in the U.S. is estimated at US$908.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

NetIQ Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Onelogin, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Primer

Single Sign on (SSO): Key Authentication Option for Cloud and Mobility

Ever Growing Number of Applications and Technological Advancements Drive the Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) Market

Increasing Adoption of SSO Solutions Drives Growth in the Asia Pacific Market

Competition Heats up with the Entry of Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Single Sign-on - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

INNOVATIONS

Blockchain Single Sign On: Security Bridge between Cloud User and Cloud Service Provider

Leading Single Sign on Solutions Globally

Leading Single Sign on Software

Select Enterprise Single Sign on Solutions

Key Non Enterprise SSO Software

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Single Sign on (SSO)

Benefits and Advantages of SSO

Benefits for Users

Benefits for Business

Disadvantages of SSO

Implementation of Single sign on

Social SSO vs. Enterprise SSO

Features of SSO

Common and Emerging Configurations

SSO Attributes that Deliver valuable personalization to your customers:

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Single Sign on Making Enterprises Secure

SSO for Enterprises

Mobility and Analytics: Key Trends in the SSO Market

Balancing Encryption, Protection and Ease of Use through Combination of SSO and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)

Enterprise Single Sign on Market Dynamics

Reduction in Support Cost and IT Administration Drive Growth in the Federated Single Sign on Market

SSO Solutions for Government Agencies Ensures 'Only Authorized Access' into Systems

Major Password Issues and its Management

Overcoming Challenges in the Enterprise SSO Applications

SSO and Challenges in the Retail Industry

SSO Problems and Challenges in the Education Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



