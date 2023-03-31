Single Sign-On Global Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030: Reduction in Support Cost and IT Administration Drive Growth in the Federated Single Sign on Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Sign-On: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Single Sign-On estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $908.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Single Sign-On market in the U.S. is estimated at US$908.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- CA Technologies
- Centrify Corporation
- Dell Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- NetIQ Corporation
- Okta, Inc.
- Onelogin, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Ping Identity Corporation
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|203
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Market Primer
- Single Sign on (SSO): Key Authentication Option for Cloud and Mobility
- Ever Growing Number of Applications and Technological Advancements Drive the Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) Market
- Increasing Adoption of SSO Solutions Drives Growth in the Asia Pacific Market
- Competition Heats up with the Entry of Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Single Sign-on - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- INNOVATIONS
- Blockchain Single Sign On: Security Bridge between Cloud User and Cloud Service Provider
- Leading Single Sign on Solutions Globally
- Leading Single Sign on Software
- Select Enterprise Single Sign on Solutions
- Key Non Enterprise SSO Software
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Single Sign on (SSO)
- Benefits and Advantages of SSO
- Benefits for Users
- Benefits for Business
- Disadvantages of SSO
- Implementation of Single sign on
- Social SSO vs. Enterprise SSO
- Features of SSO
- Common and Emerging Configurations
- SSO Attributes that Deliver valuable personalization to your customers:
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Single Sign on Making Enterprises Secure
- SSO for Enterprises
- Mobility and Analytics: Key Trends in the SSO Market
- Balancing Encryption, Protection and Ease of Use through Combination of SSO and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)
- Enterprise Single Sign on Market Dynamics
- Reduction in Support Cost and IT Administration Drive Growth in the Federated Single Sign on Market
- SSO Solutions for Government Agencies Ensures 'Only Authorized Access' into Systems
- Major Password Issues and its Management
- Overcoming Challenges in the Enterprise SSO Applications
- SSO and Challenges in the Retail Industry
- SSO Problems and Challenges in the Education Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0vuy3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
