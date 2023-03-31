CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The second allotment for the 2022/2023 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share ("New Shares") in Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 10 October 2022) took place on 31 March 2023.

The Company has received valid applications for 17,882,171 New Shares which will be allotted at an issue price of 33.60 pence per share. The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £5.9 million, bringing net total raised to date under the prospectus to £10.9 million. The issue pricing of the New Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 17,882,171 New Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence within three Business Days following allotment.

The record date in respect of the dividend of 0.79 pence per share to be paid on 31 March 2023 was 10 March 2023, and as a result, the New Shares did not qualify for this dividend.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £80 million (of which £77.6 million relates to this tax year 2022/2023).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we make the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 31 March 2023 consists of 325,992,958 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 38,617,058 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 287,375,900, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

31 March 2023