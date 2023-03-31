Rabeprazole Sodium Market to reach USD 896.01 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a business intelligence report on the “ Rabeprazole Sodium Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Rabeprazole Sodium Market from a global point and regional standpoint. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 649.66 Mn in 2022 to USD 896.01 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent.



Rabeprazole Sodium Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 649.66 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 896.01 Mn. CAGR 4.6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Application, Age, and Distribution Channel. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183140

Primary and secondary data sources are used for the data collection in the report. The research process entails the investigation of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The Rabeprazole Sodium Market size by region was estimated using the bottom-up approach. Online interviews with respondents chosen from the entire business ecosystem were conducted as part of the primary research. Representatives from the hospital and healthcare are among the primary respondents. To validate the key findings, emerging manufacturing companies in the Rabeprazole Sodium Industry were also interviewed. World Health Organization reports medical records, the National Center for Health Statistics, MIMC (Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care), and Health Data APIs were used in the secondary research. The Rabeprazole Sodium Market report includes a detailed list of sources. Government databases, annual reports of publicly traded companies, and paid databases for unorganized players have also been mentioned. PORTER and PESTLE analyses were used to understand the potential impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the Rabeprazole Sodium Market.

Rabeprazole Sodium Market Overview

Rabeprazole sodium is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) that is used to treat GERD, ulcers, and other digestive disorders. It reduces acid production by inhibiting the action of the proton pump in the stomach. Factors such as an aging population, changing dietary habits, and an increase in the incidence of GERD and other digestive disorders are driving the rabeprazole sodium market. The availability of lower-cost generic versions of rabeprazole sodium is expected to boost market growth for rabeprazole sodium.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183140

Rabeprazole Sodium Market Dynamics

The GERD condition is becoming more common, with an estimated 20 percent of the Western population experiencing GERD symptoms at least once a week. Poor dietary habits, such as eating a lot of processed foods and high-fat meals, increase acid production in the stomach, exacerbating GERD symptoms. Such severities are increasing the demand for the Rabeprazole Sodium Market.

Obesity is another risk factor for GERD because it puts pressure on the stomach, causing acid to flow back into the esophagus. The prevalence of GERD is expected to rise as the global population ages, as the condition is more common in older adults. Rabeprazole sodium is an effective treatment for GERD and other digestive disorders because it reduces the amount of acid produced by blocking the action of the proton pump in the stomach. Such developments are increasing the Rabeprazole Sodium market and prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development to create new and improved digestive therapies.

Rabeprazole Sodium Market Regional Insights

The North American region dominated the rabeprazole sodium market in 2022. North America led the global rabeprazole sodium market in terms of revenue. Factors such as the high prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other gastrointestinal disorders , the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure , and the presence of key market players all contribute to the region's dominance.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/183140

With a significant share of the global market, the United States led the rabeprazole sodium holding the largest market share in North America. Furthermore, the report expects that the North American region will continue to dominate the rabeprazole sodium market over the forecast period due to factors such as the rising prevalence of GERD and other gastrointestinal disorders, as well as the availability of advanced treatment options.

Rabeprazole Sodium Market Segmentation

By Application

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Peptic ulcer

Others



Based on the Application, The market is divided into several categories, including gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer, and others. In 2022, the gastroesophageal reflux disease segment dominated the rabeprazole sodium market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Age

Below 55 years

Above 55 years

Based on Age, The market is divided into two sections: under 55 and over 55. The below 55 years segment dominated the rabeprazole sodium market size in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in acidic food consumption and the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Drug and retail store pharmacies

Online providers





Based on the Distribution Channel, The market is divided into three segments: hospital pharmacies, drug and retail store pharmacies, and online providers. The drug & retail store pharmacies segment dominated the rabeprazole sodium market share in 2022, owing to a high number of patient visits to these pharmacies, which offer the precise drug based on the patient's disease status and easy accessibility to the facilities.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183140

Rabeprazole Sodium Market Key Competitors include:

Cipla Ltd (India)

Eisai Co., Ltd (US)

Sandoz Inc (Germany)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Woodward Pharma (US)

Elikem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (India)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Jasco Labs Private Limited (India)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Intas Pharmaceutical, Ltd. (India)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (India)

JSN Chemicals (UK)

Jubilant Pharma (India)

Smaart Pharmaceutticals (India)

Shanghai Pharma Group Changzhou Kony Pharmaceutical (China)

ASN Corporation (US)

Sterile India

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology (China)

Enal Drugs Private Limited (India)

Syntech Chem&Pharm (Taiwan)

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (India)



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Age, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Rabeprazole Sodium Market are:

What is Rabeprazole Sodium?

What is the growth potential of the Rabeprazole Sodium Market?

What was the Rabeprazole Sodium Market size in 2022?

What are the global trends in the Rabeprazole Sodium Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Rabeprazole Sodium Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Rabeprazole Sodium Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Rabeprazole Sodium Market?

What are the major challenges posed to Rabeprazole Sodium Market growth?

Who held the largest market share in Rabeprazole Sodium Market?



Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - The market size was valued at USD 1.9 Bn. in 2021 and the total Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery revenue is expected to grow by 7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.3 Bn.

Paracetamol Market - The Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Bn. in 2021 and the total Paracetamol revenue is expected to grow at 4.4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 2.20 Bn. There are various factors responsible for the growth of the Paracetamol market such as the Increasing need for medicines for pain relief, rising health awareness among the patients, rising applications of Paracetamol, and rising recommendations of Paracetamol by doctors, physicians, etc.

Sarcoma Drugs Market - The Sarcoma Drugs Market size was valued at USD 759.2 Mn. in 2021 and the total Sarcoma Drugs revenue is expected to grow by 23 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1405.3 Mn. Growing patient assistance programs, new product launches by large pharmaceutical companies, and these companies' increased focus on R&D are driving the development of novel and advanced therapeutics in the sarcoma drugs market.

Glacial Acrylic Acid Market -The market size is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by growth in the healthcare industry.

Sodium Acetate Market - The Sodium Acetate Market size was valued at USD 168.30 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 289.17 Mn. The significant use of sodium acetate in processed foods is the key factor driving its rise. Working-class people have been traveling large distances for work and job purposes in recent years.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial Distribution channels, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated Ages. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.