Global Dental Infection Control Products Strategic Business Report 2023:Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Infection Control Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $467.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$467.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Air Techniques, Inc.
- Biotrol International
- COLTENE Group
- Crosstex International, Inc.
- Dentisan
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- First MedicaT
- GC America Inc.
- Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.
- Kerr Corporation
- maxill, Inc.
- Owens & Minor, Inc.
- Schulke & Mayr GmbH
- Septodont Holding
- Young Innovations, Inc.
- Zhermack SpA
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|460
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Infection Control Products Market
- Teledentistry Makes Gain
- Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth
- % Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental Offices: April 2020-Jan 2021
- COVID-19 Draws Attention onto Infection Control in Dental Facilities
- Significance of Infection Control During Pandemic
- Added Responsibility for Dental Professionals
- CDC Updates COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Guidance
- Dental Infection Control Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Dental Infection Control Products
- Dental Infection and the Need for Infection Control
- Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices
- Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices
- Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms
- A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice
- Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities
- Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices
- Clear Guidelines for Infection Control- Need of the Hour
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- US and Europe Dominate Dental Infection Control Products Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
- Dental Consumables Account for a Major Share
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains
- Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World's Growing Geriatric Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Segment Analysis
- Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material
- Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices
- Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies
- Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves
- Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves
- Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections
- Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices
- Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants
- Guidelines to Ensure Proper Sterilization of Dental Equipment for Infection Control
- Dental Equipment as per Sterilization Needs
- Surfaces & Dental Equipment
- Barriers
- Semi-Critical Devices
- Challenges & Best Practices
- Go Green: Order of the Day
- Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence
- Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore
- Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel
- Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control
- Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics
- World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality Statistics by Region (2019)
- Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines
- Rising Incidences of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases
- Cosmetic Dentistry Gains Popularity
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Treatment and Procedures, Drives Demand for Infection Control Products
- Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth
- Dental Infection Control in Full Swing with Compelling Technologies
- Teledentistry
- Digital Tools
- Cleaning Technologies
- Dentistry Dons Broad Smile with Dentistry 4.0 Technologies Transforming the Practice amid COVID-19
- 3D Printing & 5G
- Big Data & Biosensors
- AI, AR & VR
- Blockchain & CAD
- Cybersecurity
- Dental 3D Scanners & Drones
- IoDT & Robotics
- Smart Apps & Wearable/Monitoring Devices
- Digital Dentistry Gains Increased Popularity
- Digital Dentistry Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0rr0s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment