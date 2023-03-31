New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles-Social Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439768/?utm_source=GNW

These trends represent the gradual transformation of societies toward gender equality and a shift in business aspirations, financial inclusion, and personal care brands.



Gen Z and millennial consumers’ inclination toward cost-effective and sustainable consumption is driving companies to adopt resource sharing, developing a culture that promotes a circular economy, and localized manufacturing.This report guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will enable growth.

Author: Malabika Mandal

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________