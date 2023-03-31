Phototherapy Equipment Global Market to Reach $473.5 Billion by 2030: Increasing Number of Preterm Births to Drive the Adoption of Phototherapy Equipment

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phototherapy Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Phototherapy Equipment estimated at US$357.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$473.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LED Phototherapy Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$238.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conventional Phototherapy Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Phototherapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Atom Medical Corporation

GE Healthcare

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

National Biological Corporation

Natus Medical, Inc.

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Philips Lighting NV

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

The Daavlin Company

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $357.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $473.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Phototherapy - A Review

LED Phototherapy for Neonatal Jaundice

Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamps

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Set for a Robust Growth

Phototherapy Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases and Neonatal Jaundice Provides the Cornerstone for Phototherapy Equipment Market

Increasing Number of Preterm Births to Drive the Adoption of Phototherapy Equipment

Hospitals Account for the Largest Market Share, Home Care to Witness Rapid Growth

Technological Innovations Boost the Phototherapy Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vl9m1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment