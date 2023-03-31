Global FinTech Blockchain Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 49.6% CAGR and reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smes segment is readjusted to a revised 62.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $451.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62.9% CAGR



The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 62.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.1% and 48.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 52% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bitfury Group Limited

Chain, Inc.

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RecordesKeeper

Ripple Labs Inc.

SAP SE

Symbiont

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 354 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 53.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the Way for Transformation to Happen

Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology Spending

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Blockchain Industry: % Change in Spending by Emerging Technologies for the Period May-Jun Vs Mar-Apr 2021

Spending on Blockchain Technology Poised for Robust Growth in 2021

Amidst COVID-19, Importance of Blockchain Technology Continues to Surge

Promising Market Outlook for Blockchain in the Post COVID-19 Period

Global Blockchain Technology Spending by Industry (in %) for 2020

FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech

VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial Services Continues to Accelerate

Global Venture Funding in Financial Services Blockchain Companies for 2016-2020

Number of Venture Funding Deals in Financial Services Blockchain Firms for 2016-2020

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Blockchain Adoption: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Blockchain Deployments: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2020

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region

As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market

Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2021

Top Cryptocurrency Nations Worldwide: % of People Using or Owning Cryptocurrencies by Country

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All

Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?

Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 30, 2021

Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Most Expensive Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: Ranked by Price (in $) as of Aug 30, 2021

% Change in Price of Select Cryptocurrencies in 2021

Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Top Stablecoins Worldwide: Ranked by Market Capitalization (in US$ Billion) as of 2nd Sep 2021

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

With Cryptocurrencies Outperforming Major Asset Classes, Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of Cryptocurrencies Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020

Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cross-Border Payments Market Breakdown by Use Case (in %) for 2020

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

