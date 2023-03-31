Global FinTech Blockchain Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 49.6% CAGR and reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smes segment is readjusted to a revised 62.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $451.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62.9% CAGR
The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 62.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.1% and 48.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 52% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Chain, Inc.
- Digital Asset Holdings, LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- RecordesKeeper
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Symbiont
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|354
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|53.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the Way for Transformation to Happen
- Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell
- Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology Spending
- COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Blockchain Industry: % Change in Spending by Emerging Technologies for the Period May-Jun Vs Mar-Apr 2021
- Spending on Blockchain Technology Poised for Robust Growth in 2021
- Amidst COVID-19, Importance of Blockchain Technology Continues to Surge
- Promising Market Outlook for Blockchain in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Global Blockchain Technology Spending by Industry (in %) for 2020
- FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech
- VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial Services Continues to Accelerate
- Global Venture Funding in Financial Services Blockchain Companies for 2016-2020
- Number of Venture Funding Deals in Financial Services Blockchain Firms for 2016-2020
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021
- Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption
- Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services
- Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market
- Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry
- Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Blockchain Adoption: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020
- Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
- The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Blockchain Deployments: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2020
- Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
- With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
- Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks
- Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region
- As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth
- Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry
- Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry
- Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption
- As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain
- Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market
- Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2021
- Top Cryptocurrency Nations Worldwide: % of People Using or Owning Cryptocurrencies by Country
- While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All
- Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace
- Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?
- Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 30, 2021
- Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride
- Most Expensive Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: Ranked by Price (in $) as of Aug 30, 2021
- % Change in Price of Select Cryptocurrencies in 2021
- Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space
- As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen
- Top Stablecoins Worldwide: Ranked by Market Capitalization (in US$ Billion) as of 2nd Sep 2021
- Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market
- With Cryptocurrencies Outperforming Major Asset Classes, Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of Cryptocurrencies Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020
- Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology
- Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers
- Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Cross-Border Payments Market Breakdown by Use Case (in %) for 2020
- Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making
- Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays
- Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
