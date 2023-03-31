New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439764/?utm_source=GNW





The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solutions or business models and recent advances to meet present-day challenges with:

• Functional and multimodality imaging for precise preoperative planning

• Intraoperative imaging for high-precision interventions

• 3D printing for enhanced workflow and surgical planning

• Growing emphasis on cloud computing for efficient surgical planning and navigationThis study focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for surgical navigation.



The competitive analysis includes company market shares for surgical navigation devices, and the market sizing analysis covers past and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.

