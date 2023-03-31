Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market to Reach $39.1 Billion by 2030: Beneficial Properties Fuel Demand for TPU in Various Applications

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Thermoplastic Elastomers estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$22 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|486
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$22.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$39.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic Impact on End-Use Industries Affects Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- TPEs Containing Antiviral and Antimicrobial Additives for Mobility Applications during Pandemic
- An Introduction to Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs
- Benefits of TPEs
- Primary Applications of TPEs
- Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic Elastomer
- Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Thermoplastic Elastomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
- Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019
- COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry: A Review
- Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021y for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
- Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry
- Increasing Penetration of EVs: Potential Opportunities for TPEs
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC Industry Fuels Market Prospects
- Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market in US$ Billion by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs
- Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU & TPO Bodes Well for the Market
- COVID-19 Impacts Near-term Growth Outlook for the Construction Sector
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers for Manufacturing Medical Devices Witnesses a Surge
- Global Medical Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
- Global Medical Tubing Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs
- Surfing Gear Warms Up to Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers
- TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry
- Latest Farm Technology Turns to TPEs
- Market for Styrenic Block Copolymer Witnesses Robust Growth
- Beneficial Properties Fuel Demand for TPU in Various Applications
- Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential for Growth
- Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth
- Standards and Regulations to Broaden the Scope of TPE Market
- Key Challenges Facing Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
- Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Feb 2020-May 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
