Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market to Reach $39.1 Billion by 2030: Beneficial Properties Fuel Demand for TPU in Various Applications

The global market for Thermoplastic Elastomers estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$22 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Thermoplastic Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Kraiburg TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Kraton Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Teknor Apex Company

Tosoh Corporation

Versalis S.p.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 486 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Impact on End-Use Industries Affects Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers

TPEs Containing Antiviral and Antimicrobial Additives for Mobility Applications during Pandemic

An Introduction to Thermoplastic Elastomers

Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs

Benefits of TPEs

Primary Applications of TPEs

Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic Elastomer

Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Thermoplastic Elastomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry: A Review

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021y for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry

Increasing Penetration of EVs: Potential Opportunities for TPEs

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC Industry Fuels Market Prospects

Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market in US$ Billion by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs

Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU & TPO Bodes Well for the Market

COVID-19 Impacts Near-term Growth Outlook for the Construction Sector

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers for Manufacturing Medical Devices Witnesses a Surge

Global Medical Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs

Surfing Gear Warms Up to Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers

TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry

Latest Farm Technology Turns to TPEs

Market for Styrenic Block Copolymer Witnesses Robust Growth

Beneficial Properties Fuel Demand for TPU in Various Applications

Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential for Growth

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Standards and Regulations to Broaden the Scope of TPE Market

Key Challenges Facing Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Feb 2020-May 2022

