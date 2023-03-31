Global Satellite Antenna Strategic Business Report 2023: MSSs Gain Prominence Creating the Need for Dedicated Launchers and Advanced Antenna Tech

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Antenna: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Satellite Antenna estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reflectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Feed Horns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Satellite Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$553.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Airbus Defence and Space

Cobham Limited

Elite Antennas Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Norsat International Inc.

Viasat, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 388 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Featuring a Predominantly a Mixed Outlook, Satellite Antenna Fares Better Than Most Other Industries

Satellite Connectivity in the Fight Against the Virus Gains Sudden Significance

Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital for Remote Working, Monitoring & Collaboration

What's Dragging Growth Down to Negative & Why?

In Conclusion, Disruption Is Inevitable. Here's Why?

Satellite Antenna - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Satellite Antenna: An Introduction

Global Satellite Industry Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019

Types of Satellite Antenna

Components of Satellite Antenna

Market Outlook

Technology Developments to Steer Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Satellite Antenna Market Bustles with Dynamic & Energetic Satellite Activity

Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019

Market to Gain from Influx of High-Performance Antennas

Technology Innovations & Advancements Improve to Performance and Functionality of Satellite Antenna Systems

Companies Work towards Continuous Evolution of Antenna Technologies

MSSs Gain Prominence Creating the Need for Dedicated Launchers and Advanced Antenna Tech

Emergence of Small Satellites Redefine Market Dynamics

Classification of Satellites

Launch of CubeSats to Unfurl Opportunities

Global Commercial CubeSats Market in US$ Billion: 2018 and 2024.

Number of CubeSat Launches : 2002-2020E

Number of Smallsat Launches: 2012-2019

Small Satellite Application by Enduse: 2019

Increasing Exploitation of S-Band Sets Perfect Ground for S-Band Antennas

Popular S-Band Antennas

LEO Satellite Constellations to Steer Antenna Demand

High Strain Composite (HSC) for Small Satellites

Flat Panel Antennas Gain Popularity

Phased Array Antennas Attract Interest

High-Throughput Satellite Communication Services Proliferate Opportunities

Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

Active Efforts to Remove Space Debris Cause Stir in Small Satellite Arena

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

