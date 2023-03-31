New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conversational AI in Healthcare" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439761/?utm_source=GNW

The impact of the digital revolution continues to disrupt the healthcare industry.



This includes evolving digital technological capabilities, new business models and marketing approaches, the healthcare consumerism trend, the changing regulatory environment, and competitive threats from new market entrants, such as digital-native companies—particularly start-ups and big tech.



Conversational artificial intelligence (AI), which consists of voice and text applications that automate human information gathering and communications, represents a growing opportunity for healthcare organizations to improve clinician efficiency, operational and administrative efficiency, healthcare quality and outcomes, and patient and clinical worker satisfaction.



Conversational AI is part of the digital front door in healthcare, which is the virtual manifestation of a healthcare organization.This study will explore both payer and provider healthcare organizations adopting conversational AI chatbots and voice applications.



Focus areas of analysis include segmenting and sizing the conversational AI in healthcare market, forecasting revenue by type of conversational AI and global region, and identifying the main companies that provide solutions to healthcare organizations.



The study concludes with a discussion of three top growth opportunities.



The study period is 2021 to 2027.

Author: Paul Sonnier

