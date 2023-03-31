Global Infertility Treatment Strategic Business Report 2023: Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Infertility Treatment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $359.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$359.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$361.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured) -
- Cook Group Incorporated
- CooperSurgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd
- Ferring B.V.
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- Genea Limited
- Hamilton Thorne, Inc
- Ihmedical A/S
- INVO Bioscience
- IVFTech Aps
- Kitazato Corporation
- LABOTECT GMBH
- Medgyn Products, Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Rocket Medical PLC
- Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vitrolife AB
- ZEISS International
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|505
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Infertility Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Infertility Emerges Into a Global Health Issue
- How Are Total Fertility Rates Calculated & What They Really mean?
- Indications that Fertility Levels Are Continuing to Dip
- Age, a Key Determinant of Fertility
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Routine Healthcare, Elicits US$89.5 Million Losses in Infertility Treatment Revenues
- How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Amid This Public Health Crisis of Unimagined Magnitude, Non-COVID-19 Healthcare Faces the Brunt of Disruptions
- COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Can be See in the Decline in Number of Non-Essential Surgeries: Annual General Surgeries Performed Worldwide (In Million)
- Rise in Unemployment Amidst Economic Fallout from Covid-19 Push Couples to Consider Delaying Parenthood Plans
- Rising Levels of Unemployment Delays Planned Parenthood Decisions Among Infertile Couples: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
- Infertility Treatment: Definition, Scope & Types
- Special Focus On Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) & IVF
- IVF, the Most Popular Form of ART
- New Alternative Treatment Techniques for IVF Begin to Emerge
- Other Popular Treatment Types
- Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
- IntraCytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
- Others
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Market Outlook 2020 & Beyond
- A Peek Into Regional Dynamics
- An Analysis of Growth Prospects in the Artificial Insemination Market
- Infertility Treatment Options Expands to Include Surrogate Motherhood
- Surrogacy: Types, Process & Cost
- Surrogacy Fertility Tourism
- Ethical & Legal Dilemmas
- Mushrooming of Fertility Clinics to Benefit Market Growth
- Private Investments in Fertility Clinic Chains Increases
- Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures
- With Obesity Impairing Fertility, Rising Obesity Rates Are Pushing UP Demand for Fertility Treatment
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Endometriosis is One of the Most Common Causes of Infertility
- Supported by Myriad Factors, IVF Witnesses the Highest Growth
- Technology Innovation, Research & Equipment Automation Gain Momentum
- Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies
- Spain, the Preferred Country for Fertility Tourism
- Changing Laws Bring Other Countries Into the Spotlight
- Male Infertility, A Traditionally Under Researched Area Gains Attention
- TEX101 as Potential Biomarker of Male Infertility
- Home Based Semen Analysis Gains in Prominence
- Global Innovations in Fertility Treatments Crucial for Continued Growth of the Market
- Novel Techniques of Sperm Selection
- Advancements in Chromosome Testing
- Innovations in Treating T-Shaped Uterus, a Uterine Malformation Responsible for Infertility
- Fertility No Longer Needs to be Limited by Age. The Promise of Prolonged Fertility is Here
- Embryo Analysis
- New Drugs in Development
- Digital Technologies Like Artificial Intelligence Come to the Aid for Improving Success Rates
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfjh1w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment