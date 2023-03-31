Global Infertility Treatment Strategic Business Report 2023: Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Infertility Treatment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $359.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$359.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$361.3 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 505 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Infertility Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Infertility Emerges Into a Global Health Issue

How Are Total Fertility Rates Calculated & What They Really mean?

Indications that Fertility Levels Are Continuing to Dip

Age, a Key Determinant of Fertility

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Routine Healthcare, Elicits US$89.5 Million Losses in Infertility Treatment Revenues

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Amid This Public Health Crisis of Unimagined Magnitude, Non-COVID-19 Healthcare Faces the Brunt of Disruptions

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Can be See in the Decline in Number of Non-Essential Surgeries: Annual General Surgeries Performed Worldwide (In Million)

Rise in Unemployment Amidst Economic Fallout from Covid-19 Push Couples to Consider Delaying Parenthood Plans

Rising Levels of Unemployment Delays Planned Parenthood Decisions Among Infertile Couples: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Infertility Treatment: Definition, Scope & Types

Special Focus On Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) & IVF

IVF, the Most Popular Form of ART

New Alternative Treatment Techniques for IVF Begin to Emerge

Other Popular Treatment Types

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

IntraCytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Others

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Market Outlook 2020 & Beyond

A Peek Into Regional Dynamics

An Analysis of Growth Prospects in the Artificial Insemination Market

Infertility Treatment Options Expands to Include Surrogate Motherhood

Surrogacy: Types, Process & Cost

Surrogacy Fertility Tourism

Ethical & Legal Dilemmas

Mushrooming of Fertility Clinics to Benefit Market Growth

Private Investments in Fertility Clinic Chains Increases

Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures

With Obesity Impairing Fertility, Rising Obesity Rates Are Pushing UP Demand for Fertility Treatment

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Endometriosis is One of the Most Common Causes of Infertility

Supported by Myriad Factors, IVF Witnesses the Highest Growth

Technology Innovation, Research & Equipment Automation Gain Momentum

Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies

Spain, the Preferred Country for Fertility Tourism

Changing Laws Bring Other Countries Into the Spotlight

Male Infertility, A Traditionally Under Researched Area Gains Attention

TEX101 as Potential Biomarker of Male Infertility

Home Based Semen Analysis Gains in Prominence

Global Innovations in Fertility Treatments Crucial for Continued Growth of the Market

Novel Techniques of Sperm Selection

Advancements in Chromosome Testing

Innovations in Treating T-Shaped Uterus, a Uterine Malformation Responsible for Infertility

Fertility No Longer Needs to be Limited by Age. The Promise of Prolonged Fertility is Here

Embryo Analysis

New Drugs in Development

Digital Technologies Like Artificial Intelligence Come to the Aid for Improving Success Rates

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

