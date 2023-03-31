Global Modular Data Center Market Size/Share Value Predicted to Cross USD 106.34 Billion By 2032, at 17.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Modular Data Center Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solutions and Services); By Organization Size; By Industry Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global modular data center market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 21.46 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 106.34 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 17.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Modular Data Center? How Big is Modular Data Center Market Size & Share?

Overview

A modular data center is a compact assemblage of various components, including servers, storage, and networking equipment, that are essential for delivering data center capacity and can be easily moved from one place to another. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cost-effective and flexible data storage solutions. Modular data centers are portable and can be deployed rapidly, making them ideal for organizations with fluctuating data storage needs.

Moreover, the modular data center market size is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the integration of advanced cloud applications by large organizations in both developed and developing economies. Additionally, the rise of 5G technology and the need for more storage capacity and computing power to support digital services running on carrier networks contribute to the growth of modular data center market share.

Modular Data Center Market Report Highlights

Solutions segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by the growing popularity of all-in-one format and in-house fabrication around the world

Large enterprises segment held the highest market revenue share owing to the high spending capacity and higher investments in innovative solutions introduced by service providers

IT & telecom segment dominated the global market in 2022 on account of the increasing proliferation of 5G cell towers and high deployment of micro modular data centers for offering enhanced network connectivity

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipated period due to the rising number of favorable government initiatives and support for the development of advanced data centers in the APAC countries

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Huawei Technologies

Vertiv Group Corporation

Schneider Electric

Baselayer Technology

Cannon Technologies

PCX Holding

Eaton

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

CONSNANT Technology

ICTroom Company

Box Modul

Market Dynamics: Prominent drivers of the market

Adopting cloud-based solutions and services, as well as government investments, are boosting the market’s growth

The adoption of advanced cloud-based solutions and services by SMEs and large organizations and the portability of modular data centers are driving the growth of the modular data center market sales. These high-capacity data centers are managed by skilled human resources, offering better service reliability with fiber connectivity.

Increased R&D activities and government investment in data center innovation will further boost the market. Additionally, the expansion of edge computing, the prevalence of energy-efficient and green data centers, and the establishment of data centers in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia are expected to expand the modular data center market.

Recent trends influencing the market

Modern technologies and high modularity are becoming popular worldwide and in businesses.

Ethio Telecom announced the launch of a modern modular data center in June 2022, which will be available for various purposes and leased to businesses.

The high modularity of modular data centers makes them increasingly popular and widely adopted worldwide as they offer an effective means of adding or removing various data center components.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

The largest market share in 2022 was held by the Solutions segment

Based on component type, the modular data center market segmentation, The Solutions segment is expected to maintain its largest market share. In contrast, the Services segment is anticipated to have the highest growth rate. This is because solution providers focus on developing robust solutions.

The largest market revenue share was held by the Large Enterprises segment

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2022 due to the need for big data centers and scalable data center alternatives. Modular data centers, with their efficient cooling and electricity, are becoming more popular among large organizations for their data storage needs. Modular data centers can reduce deployment times and effort on-site, providing positive market growth for the segment.

In 2022, the market was dominated by the IT & Telecom segment

The need for more storage influences the segment's growth and compute capacity by telecom service providers to optimize their networks and digital services and deploy micro modular data centers with 5G cell towers. Additionally, the healthcare segment is expected to see substantial growth due to the need for better patient care and connectivity, with pre-fabricated data centers positively impacting demand and modular data center market growth.

Modular Data Center Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 106.34 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 25.14 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 17.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Vertiv Group Corporation, Schneider Electric, Baselayer Technology LLC, Cannon Technologies Inc., PCX Holding LLC, Eaton, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology, CONSNANT Technology Co., ICTroom Company BV, and Box Modul AB. Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview



Asia Pacific has the highest demand leading to witness significant growth

Modular data center market demand in the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This is due to many favorable government policies and the need to upgrade existing data centers, especially in emerging economies like China, South Korea, Indonesia, and India.

On the other hand, the North American region currently dominates the global market. Thanks to the strong presence of advanced technology and innovative data center infrastructure in countries like the US and Canada, it has a significant market revenue share. The market is expected to see considerable growth in the near future due to the extensive rise in mobile broadband, the increase in big data analytics and cloud computing, and the shift in enterprise preferences towards software-based services rather than hardware-based ones.

Recent Development

Vertiv Group announced in September 2022 that it would introduce Vertiv data centers in India. These newly integrated solutions are designed to provide flexible platforms that can be highly optimized for deploying IT assets quickly and easily. They also offer a fast and straightforward approach to installing capacity while leveraging thermal management capabilities, monitoring, and control technologies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the modular data center market report based on component, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

By Component Outlook

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

