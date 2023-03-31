New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities Driven by Flexible Manufacturing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439760/?utm_source=GNW

The manufacturing sector is highly vulnerable to unpredictable market dynamics.



Sudden changes in demand lead to major supply chain disruptions, resource shortages, increased turnaround time, and, most importantly, losses incurred while incorporating these changes in production processes.



A comprehensive and adaptable system that meets business needs, enhances productivity, and boosts consumer satisfaction is the need of the hour, and flexible manufacturing (FM) is one such system that can help companies meet these goals. The FM system has been in use for a long time; however, it has not seen widespread usage due to technology backwardness.



Now, with the availability of sophisticated and affordable technology, the system’s success rate has increased.



Manufacturers are inclined toward this system due to its adaptability and because it offers better product quality, a shorter lead time, and a broader range of products, eventually leading to higher customer acquisition rates.This study covers 4 models that trigger the growth of the FM system, and manufacturers can adopt them after assessing existing production needs based on business goals.



Each model covers various sectors that will benefit from FM, also highlighting exemplary companies to action. The transition to these novel manufacturing models is convenient due to the prevalence of advanced technologies that act as enablers.



A growing number of industries are shifting to automation to improve overall productivity, and with an efficient FM system, they will be able to overcome demand volatility and the intense competition.

