Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

The global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$944.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$351.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.8 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Radiation Exposure and Protection
- X-Ray Radiation and Radiation Doses
- Effects of Radiation
- Solutions to Lower Radiation Exposure
- Cardiac Cath Labs Pose High Risk
- Measuring and Monitoring Radiation Dose
- Dose Limits
- Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Set for a Steady Growth Post COVID-19
- The US Dominates, Developing Regions to Register Faster Growth
- Personal Dosimeters - The Key Product Used, Safety Product to Register Fastest Growth
- Hospitals Hold the Major Share by End-use
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth
- Distinct from General Radiology
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
- Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure
- Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters
- Types of Personal Dosimeters
- Electronic Personal Dosimeters
- DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter
- Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine
- Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical Detectors
- Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Organic Growth Ahead in Personal Dosimetry
- Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
- A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy
- Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters
- Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry
- Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability
- Lead aprons offer little protection during X-rays. Why do so many clinicians keep using them?
- Technological Advancements
- Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop Perovskite-based X-ray Detector
- Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results
- Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity
- New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner
- Self-Reading Dosimeters
