Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

The global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$944.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$351.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.8 Million by the year 2030.



