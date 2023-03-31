New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gut Microbiome Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439759/?utm_source=GNW

This study identifies and analyzes research initiatives focused on the development of gut microbiome therapeutics.



Disruption of the gut microbiome causes a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncological diseases, and metabolic diseases.



Over the last decade, gut microbiome therapeutics have largely relied on untargeted approaches, such as fecal microbiome therapy (FMT), probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics.



However, technological advancements have resulted in the development of and demand for targeted interventions for microbiome therapeutics.



Emerging technologies in this space include targeted drugs, cultured commensals, bio-engineered commensals, and bacteriophage therapies.



There has been an increase in investments and government funding for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics.



The market for gut microbiome therapeutics is expected to see significant growth over the next five years.Key Questions this Study will Answer:1. What are the factors driving and restraining the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?2. What are the venture funding and patent landscapes like for gut microbiome therapeutics?3. Who are the key industry participants developing gut microbiome therapeutics?4. What are the clinical trends emerging across each targeted and untargeted approach for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?5. What are the key growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space? How should market players and stakeholders leverage these opportunities?

