LATAM Circular Economy of Waste Management Market Outlook 2023

Finding a solution to this problem is imperative due to new transformative Mega Trends, such as sustainability and the circular economy.



The waste management market in Latin America is expanding, as it seeks to improve efficiency, increase private participation to boost investment, and incorporate digital solutions.This study identifies the companies to watch in the Latin American waste management market and analyzes factors driving and restraining growth.



It focuses on segments of collection, transportation, sorting and separation, reuse and recycling, and landfill disposal.



It provides revenue forecasts and forecast analysis and determines the emerging growth opportunities for market participants to leverage.



The Latin American waste management market is estimated to be $308.01 billion in 2022, registering a 5.9% CAGR by 2023.

Author: Victoria Courtade

