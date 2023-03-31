New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Womenswear Market Share, Size and Trend Analysis by Segments, Region, Category Performance and Competitive Landscape, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439194/?utm_source=GNW





This report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total apparel sales, and the Womenswear market in Global market.It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in womenswear.



The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The report also reveals major brand’s share in apparel & womenswear with their price and market positioning in 2021.



Scope

- The global womenswear market grew by 7.4% in 2022 as many consumers experienced the first year without any pandemic-related restrictions since 2019.

- The womenswear market was supported by a return to normality in 2022 although inflation dampened sales in some countries

- Asia-Pacific will make up 40.3% of the womenswear market in 2023, and this share will rise out to 2026 thanks to lower inflation aiding economies

- Online penetration in the womenswear market will rise to 35.0% in 2026, with stores increasingly becoming like showrooms



Reasons to Buy

- Gain a comprehensive view of the global womenswear market and forecasts to 2026

- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of recent events on the womenswear market

- Investigate current and forecast trends in womenswear categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

- Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________