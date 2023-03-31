The votes are in: TELUS is Canada’s best mobile carrier

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to announce it has been named Canada’s best major mobile carrier by New York-based PCMag, bringing home a clean sweep of the top honours in the publication’s inaugural Canadian Readers' Choice Awards 2023 and Business Choice Awards 2023 . The awards, based entirely on reader rankings, rate overall satisfaction with major and MVNO carriers in Canada. TELUS’ accolades include the Readers' Choice Award for Top Major Carrier in Canada, as well as the Business Choice Award for Top Major Carrier in Canada. Public Mobile, one of TELUS’ mobility brands, also received top honours as Canada’s best digital mobile carrier, winning the Readers' Choice Award for Top Digital Carrier (MVNO) in Canada.



“Our team is honoured and grateful to receive this top recognition from PCMag and its readers,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Earning these accolades directly from Canadians and businesses is a meaningful reflection of our TELUS team’s passionate efforts to put our customers first and continuously evolve our services to meet their needs. We are extremely proud of our team's ongoing commitment to delivering a world-leading mobile network experience that fuels the competitiveness of our country’s private sector, improves economic equality in our digital world, and helps us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

This latest recognition from PCMag complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its world-leading wireless network. Recently, TELUS was named Canada’s Most Awarded Network by Opensignal for the 12th consecutive time. TELUS has also previously been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including US-based Ookla, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. In 2022, TELUS began deploying 3500 MHz spectrum across its 5G wireless network, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers coast-to-coast. Soon, TELUS will also introduce its 5G standalone network and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, further advancing IoT and industry solutions, and enabling important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing. Additionally, TELUS has invested over $2.5 million to support more than 300 Canadian small businesses with technology, funding and advertising since 2020 through the award-winning #StandWithOwners initiative.

PCMag’s Readers' Choice Awards 2023 and Business Choice Awards 2023 are based on the results of a rigorous nationally representative public opinion poll, undertaken by over 7,500 Canadians as part of their Readers' and Business Choice 2023: The Best Mobile Phone and Service Providers in North America studies.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to putting our customers and communities first, visit telus.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventative health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.