Skin Lightening Products Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global skin-lightening products market is expanding due to several factors, including the growing popularity of high-end skin care products, an increase in people’s self-consciousness regarding their physical appearance, and the rising number of working-class professionals, which are driving the expansion of the skin-lightening products market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will be influenced throughout the forecast period by the increasing market penetration of organic skin care products.



A variety of skin problems are treated medically with skin-lightening solutions; However, a sizable industry has emerged for their usage in cosmetics, especially in regions where darker skin tones are familiar. High percentages of women are said to regularly utilize the items numerous influential global companies offer.

In addition to women, males are increasingly incorporating skin-brightening and other skincare products into their daily routines, boosting the market for these products globally. For example, using natural components in skin-lightening goods such as aloe vera, sandalwood powder, tea, and black sugar decreases the product’s adverse effects, which fuels the market’s desire for such items.



As per the World Health Organization report (WHO), half of the population in South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines uses skin-lightening treatments. 40% of Chinese women regularly use skin-lightening creams. And its even higher routine skin whitener use ranges from 25% in Mali to 77% in Nigeria (77%) in African countries.



In addition, people have been actively creating calming self-care experiences through complex skincare routines at home in response to the increased importance of self-care in recent years.As a result of this trend, consumers are increasingly seeking out creams, lotions, cleansers, toners, scrubs, bleach gels, and foam that include active ingredients with lightening and brightening effects.



For instance, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. introduced the ROSE and GOLD premium skin brightening line in November 2021. The product line, which is sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and its website, www.vasustore.com, comprises face serum, face cleanser, and face cream.

The established caste system, where higher-caste Brahmins typically have lighter skin, is blamed by some activists for racism.Matrimonial advertisements constantly include a woman’s complexion in a nation where arranged weddings are still typical, and activists claim that dark-skinned women frequently pay a more lavish dowry.



Dark-skinned girls and women are often the targets of bullying and jeering, while dark-skinned actors lament having fewer roles. Additionally, advertisements for different companies frequently show women—and a rising number of men—getting better jobs and companions because of using fairness creams.



The most popular melanin-suppressing face cream in India, Fair & Lovely, was renamed in July 2020 by Unilever in response to the criticism it received for using racial stereotypes in its product names. The brand modified the name of its product from "fair" to "Glow & Lovely," dropping the word "fair.". Similarly, Johnson & Johnson pulled back from their skin-whitening division, which included the Clean & Clear Fairness brand in India and the Neutrogena Fine Fairness line in Asia and the Middle East.



Large cosmetic and personal care manufacturing enterprises have recently increased their capacity for producing skin-lightening creams and other goods.Manufacturers are introducing simple and affordable ingredients with significant profit margins.



For instance, In April 2022, Neutrogena India introduced its New Bright Boost line of products to combat the growing issue of skill dullness.



Young People are Extremely Fascinated by Becoming Fair Fuels the Market Growth

The target audience is fascinated with the idea of becoming fair, which is the most essential driver driving market expansion throughout the anticipated term.As part of their demand for the skincare sector, a sizable portion of the population in the APAC area is exhibiting a high degree of a tendency toward frequent use of skin-lightening goods and wants to invest in these products.



Additionally, this is an effort to stop prejudice against people based on skin tone, which will assist the market in flourishing for significant worldwide expansion from 2022 to 2028. The demand for skin whitening solutions will benefit if more people hide their pale skin as the only attribute of attractiveness.

Rising Preference for Online Shopping Drives the Market Growth

The global skin-lightening market, the growing acceptance of online purchasing, and the accessibility of high-speed Internet are fostering market expansion. Likewise, the accessibility of many products on a single platform, complete with information about them (such as descriptions, specifications, brands, etc.). Additional factors contributing to a product’s appeal and market expansion are the creation of new technology and the distinctive positioning of items.

Rising New Formulations and Packaging Formats Drive the Market Growth

The industry is expanding because of unique product positioning that tries to improve the perception of people of color, such as presenting itself as a skincare and skin-glow option rather than a skin-whitening one. For instance, Herbals WhiteGlow and many other herbal facewashes are well-liked since they contain herbal components that enhance their beauty.

The global skin-lightening products market is segmented based on product type, nature, end-use, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into creams and lotions, cleansers and toners, masks, and others (scrubs, bleach, gels, and foam).



Based on nature, the market is further fragmented into natural and organic.Based on end use, they further divide into male and female.



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into specialty stores, pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others (direct sales). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

L’Oréal S.A, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Unilever plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Avon Products Inc, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc, and VLCC Health Care Limited are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global skin-lightening products market.



