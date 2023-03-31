Porsche Experience Center Atlanta celebrates grand opening of a 2nd track

Atlanta, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (PEC) officially opened its second driver development track on Thursday at an invite-only grand opening celebration. The milestone event at the headquarters of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) was celebrated by current and former Porsche racers, Porsche executives, local business leaders and officials from the cities of Atlanta and Hapeville. The track will open to the public on April 1.

“This is a special moment for all of us. I’ve driven the new West Track and it’s awesome! It adds a new dimension to our sports car experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, “I’m proud to be opening the new site, welcoming our guests and – once more – to be investing in the Atlanta area as we celebrate our 25th year in the city.”

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta has welcomed nearly 400,000 guests since opening in 2015 with its first track. The new West Track is adjacent to the original South Track. Created by a world-leading designer of racetracks, Tilke, it doubles the length of the existing driver course and includes features inspired by some of the world’s most iconic racetracks, including Nürburgring-Nordschleife, Daytona and Laguna Seca. The project is a cornerstone of a $50 million dollar investment in further developing the headquarters campus of PCNA.

The 1.6-mile West Track, which will primarily operate independently from the South Track, features the following driving modules designed to evoke the passion and performance of a Porsche:

The Handling Circuit : A 1.3 mile lap around the outer ring of the track. It’s designed as a continuous loop with turns and elevation change to challenge both the car and the driver. The circuit includes elements that were inspired by some of the greatest tracks around the world; including the Carousel from the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the Bus Stop from Daytona and the Corkscrew from Laguna-Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and a drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns.

The Low-Friction Circle: A circle measuring over 196 feet in diameter with various levels of grip and polish that is than wetted to test the driver's capability to remain in control while inducing both understeer and oversteer.

The Ice Hill: A highly polished concrete surface with an 8% slope and computer-controlled water jets to challenge even the most experienced of drivers.

The Autocross: An expansive area of asphalt that allows for flexibility to continue to improve driving skill and technique. The area can be set up to navigate through slaloms, create acceleration and braking zones or for a host of other driving and non-driving options.

Charging for the PEC’s fleet of all-electric Taycans will benefit from a new solar array that is being installed as part of the overall expansion project, creating a microgrid that will help power the headquarters campus.

The PEC is a fully immersive brand destination. On the track, there are thrilling experiences, both for drivers and passengers, an ever-changing display of curated vehicles, simulator driving, tours and a retail store offering something for enthusiasts of all ages, and a memorable one-of-a-kind meeting and special events venue. Combined with a variety of modern luxury dining outlets such as Restaurant 356 and Carrera Café along with close proximity to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, it’s no wonder the PEC is one of the most popular destinations in Atlanta.

