Wireless Earphones Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global wireless earphones market is driven by advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), user-friendliness, inclination towards OTT platforms, and increasing preference for wireless earphones.



Consumers utilize wireless earphones as in-ear earphones to listen to music, dial and receive calls.NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connect wireless earphones to multiple devices.



Various devices, including tablets, mobile phones, radios, televisions, laptops, and MP3 players, may produce audio using wireless earphones.The use of no wires or cables is necessary for the transmission and reception of signals considering wireless earphone technology.



Additionally, wireless earphones are rechargeable electronics with a substantial twenty to thirty-hour battery life.



Furthermore, the market is also driven by the increase in smartphone use and internet penetration worldwide. For instance, around 6.648 billion people will own smartphones worldwide in 2022, accounting for 83.32% of the world’s population. Alongside this, the market for smartphones is expected to reach USD809.95 billion by 2027F.



Newer technology innovation requirements for makers resulted in eliminating the headphones jack due to the growing tendency to make smartphones lighter and thinner. This encourages people to buy earphones, which will help the market grow throughout the forecast period.



Moreover, it is anticipated that increased demand for stylish and alluring designs will increase product sales.The introduction of wireless earbuds compatible with cutting-edge technologies like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which helps reduce background noise and improves sound quality, is anticipated to support market expansion.



Wireless earphones were sold at an average cost of around USD 32.8. The least expensive earbuds on the market now cost less than USD20.



COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain and reduced the workforce.A decrease in per capita spending across several countries has also decreased market demand.



Thus, The pandemic has impacted the market for wireless earphones. However, shortly after the termination of the lockdown, the needs started to operate normally again, which is why there is still hope for the future.



Technological Development is Fueling the Market Growth

Technological advances are primarily driven by rising consumer demand for high fidelity and style.Near-field communication (NFC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are cutting-edge features designed to improve users’ listening experiences and allow for a more seamless connection to their music players.



For instance, active noise cancellation (ANC) technology in earbuds and headphones lowers ambient noise, improving audio quality.The reference is made by touching the wireless headphones and music player together due to near-field communication (NFC).



We anticipate that these cutting-edge qualities will cause the market to expand.

Durable Batteries are Driving the Market Growth

Battery-operated wireless earphones are still widely available on the market.However, the need for long-lasting batteries is significant.



The quality of batteries is projected to improve as technology advances. This means that you will be able to purchase headphones with longer-lasting batteries.

There is little doubt that batteries will improve, given the intense market competition.Customers will profit the most from manufacturers’ competition to provide excellent products.



The earbuds will last longer throughout the day without needing to charge them as frequently. The market will become even more competitive due to such comfort and simplicity.

Limited Connecting Accessibility Might Hinder the Market Growth

The limited connecting accessibility constraints the wireless earphone market’s expansion in terms of range from the device.Pairing is the process used to connect wireless headphones to devices.



Only a few wireless earbuds of class 1 range up to 300 feet, whereas most wireless earphones with class 2 have a standard operating range of about 33 feet.Within this range, earphone connections are apparent.



For instance, the Sony MD-RXB50AP utilizes a frequency range of 4–24 000 Hz, while the Audio-Technica SPORT2BK has a frequency range of 15–24 000 Hz.A broader range of coverage is indicated when there is a substantial difference between the lowest and highest numbers.



Therefore, inadequate device connectivity is projected to hinder the expansion of the wireless earphone market in the forecasted years.

Fitness Enthusiasts are Driving the Market Growth

Since people use headphones and earbuds during exercise in various weather conditions, including rain and dust, manufacturers have improved product durability.Many companies have created their products with a specific (ingress protection) IPX rating, a safety grade offering defense against dust and water.



For example, a product with an IPX1 rating may withstand water pouring for 10 minutes.The degree of protection is rated from 0 to 9, with IPX9 being the best defense against high-pressure water jets and the highest security level.



Similar rating scales exist for dust, with IP6X being the highest and going from IP0X to IP6X. In some instances, the product could be water- and dust-resistant.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless earphones market is segmented based on type, technology, application, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is fragmented into earphones, earbuds, and over-ear.



Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Near-Field Communication (NFC).In terms of application, the market is divided into music & entertainment, sports & fitness, and gaming & virtual reality.



In terms of distribution channels, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, departmental stores, online, and others (direct sales, distributor sales). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., BBK Electronics, Edifier International Limited, Huawei Device Co. Ltd, Imagine Marketing Limited (boat). Are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global wireless earphones market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global wireless earphones market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Wireless Earphones Market, By Type:

o Earphones.

o Earbuds

o Over-Ear

• Wireless Earphones Market, By Technology:

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

o NFC (Near-Field Communication)

• Wireless Earphones Market, By Application:

o Music & Entertainment

o Sports & Fitness

o Gaming & Virtual Reality

• Wireless Earphones Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Exclusive Stores

o Multi-brand Stores

o Departmental Stores

o Online

o Other

• Wireless Earphones Market, By Region:

o North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global wireless earphones market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

