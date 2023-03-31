Sticking to Success: Self-Adhesive Labels Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Industry Demand and Environmental Consciousness

Westford USA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The forecast period (2022-2030) is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, with the Self-Adhesive Labels market projected to reach USD 146.1 billion. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the food and beverage industry, rising demand for pharmaceuticals, technological advancements, and increasing environmental concerns. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and self-medication products, particularly in emerging economies.

Moreover, according to SkyQuest's latest global research, the Linerless Labels system market is on a steady rise, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, and estimated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the benefits of linerless labels, such as reduced waste and improved efficiency, are driving the market's growth. Government initiatives, such as the Single-Use Plastics Directive in the EU, which aims to reduce the use of certain single-use plastic products and promote the use of more sustainable alternatives, including linerless labels, are also contributing to the market's growth.

The self-adhesive label market has gained immense importance across various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and retail, due to their easy application and durability. With the rising demand for packaged products, self-adhesive labels have become crucial for branding, product information, safety, security, and traceability, making them an indispensable component of the modern supply chain. Furthermore, the market growth is expected to be driven by the focus on sustainable packaging and the advantages of linerless labels.

Food and Beverage Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales Due to the Strict Labeling Regulations

A recent analysis has revealed that the Self-Adhesive Labels market witnessed significant growth in 2021, primarily due to the Food and Beverage Application segment. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and strict labeling regulations. Adoption of new technologies such as RFID and NFC is also expected to drive growth in this segment, as they enable improved traceability and supply chain efficiency, according to SkyQuest's projections.

SkyQuest's latest analysis projects North America to emerge as a dominant player in the Self-Adhesive Labels market from 2022 to 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.92%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages, growing e-commerce industry, and the need for sustainable packaging solutions. The Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a leading industry group in North America, promotes sustainable packaging practices and offers resources and tools to help companies reduce their environmental footprint. The US government has also introduced regulations and guidelines for packaging materials and waste reduction.

Linerless labels Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions, and Government Initiatives

The Linerless labels Type segment has emerged as the dominant method in the Self-Adhesive Labels market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. The focus on sustainable packaging solutions, government initiatives to reduce waste, and advancements in linerless label technology are driving this trend. The growth of this segment is further fueled by technological advancements in linerless label printing and increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable packaging solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is also poised to retain its leading position in the Self-Adhesive Labels market by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.97%. SkyQuest's forecasted growth in the market for this region can be attributed to the growing demand for air travel, a burgeoning middle-class population, and the growth of the aerospace and defense industries. Governments in countries like China and India have introduced regulations and policies to reduce packaging waste and promote sustainable packaging solutions. China's "Green Fence" policy aims to crack down on the import of low-quality waste materials, including plastic waste, and promote domestic recycling, while India's Plastic Waste Management Rules aim to reduce plastic waste and promote the use of sustainable packaging materials..

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Self-Adhesive Labels market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Self-Adhesive Labels Market

Flexcoat, a manufacturer of labels and lamination products with over 50 years of experience catering to various market segments, including food and beverage, healthcare, and automotive, has been acquired by MCC. As a part of this acquisition, MCC plans to enhance its product offerings in Brazil, providing Flexcoat's customers with a broader range of label technologies and comprehensive product offerings.

The Fedrigoni Group, a worldwide leading manufacturer of special papers for packaging, publishing, graphics, premium labels, and self-adhesive materials, has declared the purchase of Divipa, a Spanish company situated in Derio, near Bilbao. Divipa is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of self-adhesive materials and has approximately fifty employees. The company's estimated sales for 2021 were 24 million euros.

Key Questions Answered in Self-Adhesive Labels Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

