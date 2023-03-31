New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Saving Shower Heads Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438516/?utm_source=GNW

The global water-saving shower heads market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period because of increasing consciousness for saving water, improving water bills, and rising government initiatives. Various product innovations, such as digital shower heads, are a prominent trend that is expected to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

Shower heads are a sort of sanitary ware that is commonly found in bathrooms.Water-saving shower heads are those that are designed to use less water.



There are several reasons to choose a water-efficient shower head, including a desire to save money on water bills or comply with localized water consumption limits.

Showerheads with the WaterSense label must use no more than 2.0 GPM. App technology employs the simplest onboarding approaches imaginable to establish a safe and robust connection with Adaptive Support Ventilation(ASV ) over WiFi. It also interfaces with existing smart home ecosystems via voice control, such as Alexa and Google Nest. For instance, the new Smart Optic Q provides the same high-quality Aqualisa showering experience that homeowners expect but with additional smart features that elevate the showering experience to new heights. The new Smart Optic Q is available as a product kit online, which comprises the control, fixed and flexible showerheads, and a hose. Some remote controllers can be set up to 10 meters from the shower.

Increasing Consciousness for Saving Water Will Fuel the Market Growth

With fresh water becoming increasingly scarce, developing countries must employ water-saving measures.Showering consumes a large amount of water, often 50 to 60 liters, which, when multiplied by the number of showers per month, accounts for a significant amount of water consumption.



To overcome this issue, water-saving shower heads have been designed.It also minimizes the requirement for water heating because a lower flow rate equals less water to heat and hence less power to heat.



This is also a big motivator for water-saving shower heads because it saves water and reduces the amount of money spent on water heating.

New Innovations in Bathroom Technology Will Fuel the Market Growth

Smart showerheads and systems promote water conservation and enable more effective water management.Water purification technologies are progressing because of measures to enhance water quality, minimize wastewater discharge, and raise recycling and water treatment rates.



This is predicted to help expand the shower filter market consistently in the following years.Rising consumer living standards, significant growth in the real estate sector, and rapid urbanization are primary drivers of market expansion.



Furthermore, the expanding trend of house renovation and interior design, as well as the adoption of smart bathroom technology, creates significant potential for market participants.

Increasing Water Bills Will Drive the Market Growth

The growing scarcity of freshwater due to the increasing population is one of the factors driving the market.Thus, there is a rise in demand for water-saving shower heads due to metered water bills.



These shower heads will not only help save water bills but also help take various initiatives to save water.

The presence Of Various Competitors Will Sustain the Market Growth

The high level of competition in the industry, with many large and small firms, is a significant challenge for all companies. The dominance of many corporations with global market reach might be a considerable challenge for small companies to compete with because they excel in innovation, pricing, and technology to make water-saving shower heads.

Market Segmentation

The global water-saving shower heads market is segmented based on product type, shower head type, application, technology, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further divided into digital showers, electric showers, eco showers, power showers, and mixer showers.



Based on shower head type, the market is segmented into fixed and handheld.Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.



Based on technology, the market is further segmented into aerated, non-aerated, flow restrictors, and flow regulators. Based on distribution channels, the market is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, multi-branded stores, online, and others (direct sales, distributor sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Company Profiles

AM Conservation Group, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Aqualisa Products Limited., Gainsborough Showers, Hansgrohe Deutschland Vertriebs GmbH, VIGO Industries, Zoe Industries, Inc, MX Group Limited., and Moen Incorporated are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global water saving shower heads market. To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on new innovations and launches.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global water-saving shower heads market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Product Type:

o Digital Showers

o Electric showers

o Eco Showers

o Power Showers

o Mixer Showers

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Shower Head Type:

o Fixed

o Handheld

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Technology:

o Aerated

o Non-Aerated

o Flow Restrictor

o Flow Regulator

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Online

o Others

• Water Saving Shower Heads Market, By Region:

o North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global water saving shower heads market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

