Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market to Cross USD 5123.16 Million by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Advanced Healthcare Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the size for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1172.46 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.45% during the forecast period 2023-2030, reaching USD 5123.16 Million by 2030.

Market Overview

AI in diagnostics can be used in various medical fields, including radiology, pathology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and cardiology. For example, AI algorithms can help radiologists detect early signs of cancer in medical images or assist dermatologists in diagnosing skin conditions. One of the advantages of using AI in diagnostics is that it can help reduce diagnostic errors, which can have significant implications for patient outcomes. AI algorithms can also help doctors save time by automating routine tasks and prioritizing urgent cases.

Market Analysis

The increasing demand for healthcare services, coupled with limited resources, has made it imperative to adopt innovative, automated processes to improve efficiency and reduce the workload on healthcare providers, thereby driving the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnostics market. In addition, the shortage of care providers is another significant factor contributing to the growing demand for AI in diagnostics. AI-powered solutions can help automate repetitive tasks and provide accurate, real-time insights to clinicians, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. This, in turn, can improve the quality of care, reduce the workload on healthcare professionals, and enhance patient outcomes.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The Key players are Siemens Healthineers, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Riverain Technologies, Vuno, Inc., Aidoc, Neural Analytics, Imagen Technologies, Digital Diagnostics, Inc., GE Healthcare, AliveCor Inc. & Others

Get a Sample Report of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1849

Impact of Recession on Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Growth

During a recession, healthcare spending may be reduced, which could lead to a decrease in the adoption of AI in diagnostics by hospitals and medical facilities. This could, in turn, lead to slower growth or even a contraction in the AI in diagnostics market. However, despite these potential challenges, there are also opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnostics market during a recession. The need for cost-cutting measures may drive healthcare providers to adopt more efficient and accurate diagnostic technologies, which could increase demand for AI-based diagnostic tools.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1172.46 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 5123.16 Mn CAGR CAGR of 23.45% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision)

• By Diagnosis Type (Radiology, Oncology, Neurology & Cardiology, Chest & Lungs, Pathology) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1849

Key Regional Developments

The North American region dominates the global artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics market due to several factors. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the presence of a well-established healthcare IT infrastructure in the region. The adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth services, and other digital healthcare solutions has been significant, providing a fertile ground for the development and integration of AI-powered diagnostic tools. Moreover, the region's constant technological advancements, especially in the field of AI, have propelled the market growth.

Key Takeaway from Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Study

The radiology segment is projected to gain high momentum in the market. AI is becoming increasingly popular in radiology as it offers an efficient and cost-effective means of providing accurate and precise analysis of medical images.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics is rapidly gaining momentum, and one of the most promising areas of application is in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. One of the key drivers of the growth of the neurology diagnosis segment in the AI diagnostics market is the trend toward value-based care.

Recent Developments Related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market

Qritive, a leading healthcare technology company, has recently announced the launch of a groundbreaking new tool for the diagnosis of prostate cancer. This state-of-the-art tool utilizes the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide accurate and reliable diagnoses, helping to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden on healthcare providers.

Alverno Laboratories, a leading diagnostic testing company, has announced its plans to expand Ibex's AI-powered cancer diagnostics suite throughout its Midwest network. The move comes as part of Alverno's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and advanced diagnostic solutions to its customers.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Segmentation, By Diagnosis Type

11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market, By Region/ Country

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1849

[For more information or if need any customization about this research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.