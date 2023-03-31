Prophetic Book Makes History in the Heavens, Christened by Campus Students Preceding Asbury Revival and Jesus Revolution Movie

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A spiritual awakening arrived at Asbury University, Kentucky, in February, and its impact reverberated around the world. Before that unprecedented event, the book Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny debuted at Immanuel College in Australia. And now the movie Jesus Revolution, which was released the day following the last day of the Asbury revival, has amassed $42million in earnings domestically.

Global Spiritual Awakening is Birthed on College Campuses

If ever there was a time our country needed a major spiritual awakening, it is now. The bright light of Americans' hopes for a safe and prosperous future dimmed dramatically in the past few years, especially for generation Z. Their dreams crumble before their eyes as opportunities in their homeland deteriorate at an alarming rate.



As a result, Brainsway, a neuroscience organization, reported that the suicide rate for college students is 7 per 100,000 or roughly 1,100 individuals annually. This is the second-leading cause of death among them.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published in a research letter by JAMA, presents the grim statistics for these overdoses: "In 2021, fentanyl was identified in 77.14% of adolescent overdose deaths, compared with 13:26% for benzodiazepines, 9.77% for methamphetamine, 7.33% for cocaine, 5.76% for prescription opioids, and 2.27% for heroin."

With substance abuse rampant, the Covid-19 Pandemic, and a lack of economic opportunities for Millennials and Generation Z, college education suffered a crushing blow in enrollment. For example, the school population of California community colleges is at its lowest point of decline in 30 years, according to the Los Angeles Times. The system has lost about 300,000 students since 2019, an 18% decrease in admissions.

We are at a pivotal point, and now America is suddenly experiencing a return to its spiritual roots. The darkness trying to engulf our youth and country is beginning to lift as a timely spiritual awakening unfolds.

Michael-John Toste, author of The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny, was inspired after prayer to write this dynamic Christian book with the vision to help college-age students and young leaders. Each chapter of Michael-John's autobiography ignites young people’s curiosity about fulfilling their destinies. His campus outreach began over 20 years ago when the President of Santa Clara University’s Christian Coalition invited him to speak and encourage students at a large lecture hall on campus for six months straight.

The eBook made history as the first to be digitally transmitted into the International Space Station and filmed inside the Destiny Module as the ISS orbited the Earth 304 times over 19 days. The author stated, “I believe the Lord sent this as a sign in the heavens of a coming spiritual awakening beginning with our young leaders.” Then The Prophetic Matrix descended to Adelaide, Australia, at Immanuel College for its christening and global release. Immanuel means "God with us" and reflects the spiritual significance of the book’s destiny to reach college campuses. Its theme, Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, encourages young leaders to place their faith in God and find renewed hope as they reach for the stars.

David Caspillo read The Prophetic Matrix and commented, "This book is more than a good read; it's an operating manual for success. We should be teaching this to our young adults and future leaders."

The author Michael-John Toste is donating copies of The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny to college and university campuses nationwide.

Not long after the book’s global release, a spiritual resurgence broke out at Asbury University among a handful of students in Hughes Chapel on February 8, 2023. The Holy Spirit outpouring continued for 16 days straight and went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. It attracted people from 22 colleges, including Samford University, Lee University, University of Kentucky, Cedarville University, and Glenville State University.

The Christian Post's Michael Gryboski noted that the revival at Asbury was initiated by Generation Z students, widely known for being the least religious in America. This spiritual awakening impacted them the most.

Jolene Catlett, a visitor to Asbury University, described Generation Z as the lonely generation with a strong desire to belong but is riddled with anxiety and depression. Catlett told a reporter from The North Platte Bulletin that she witnessed kids making a connection while praying. Suddenly, they felt peace, hope, and a true sense of belonging.

Alexandra Presta, who attends Asbury University, explained that God's love brought people from all over to bask in the overpowering presence of His Spirit. "There's something so beautiful about love,” she wrote in The Asbury Collegian.

Unsurprisingly, over 50,000 people worldwide poured into Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, to experience the powerful atmosphere in a town with a population of 6,000. At that time, ten thousand waited outside in line, braving the frigid conditions to enter Hughes Auditorium and participate in this incredible spiritual awakening.

On the heels of this unprecedented student campus revival, Lionsgate's Jesus Revolution, the movie documenting America's last great revival from the late 1960s and early 1970s driven by the youth, was released in theaters on February 24. Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site, listed a 99% approval rating among the general audience for Jesus Revolution. It broke box office expectations.

It is not a coincidence that a campus revival broke out at Asbury University, with thousands of people attending from around the world. Within days the movie Jesus Revolution was released, reigniting the faith of millions.

Angelina Borges

Epic Interstellar Communications

info@thepropheticmatrix.com