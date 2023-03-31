Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 March 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation ‭5,060,122‬ ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 51.1 p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be ‭‭672,252,006‬‬ ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53