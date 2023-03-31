CCTV IP Camera Modules Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 7.9% CAGR, Exceeding a Valuation of Around US$ 12.5 Billion by 2031 - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2022, the global CCTV IP camera modules market accounted for US$ 6.4 Billion in 2022, and it's expected to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2031. The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% between 2022 and 2031. Increasing penetration of technology such as IoT, AI, ML, and others is driving demand for CCTV IP camera modules.



Various defense industries are increasingly employing surveillance systems to monitor soldier activities, which has led to rapid growth in the market for CCTV P camera modules. With the advent of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), demand for high-definition cameras is on the rise.

A surge in traffic and accident surveillance, along with improved monitoring of traffic rules throughout different regions, has driven growth for this market. Using nanotechnologies, various manufacturers are focusing on designing cameras that are cost-effective and climate-resistant in the market.

Several government initiatives and growing investments in security systems have significantly raised the bar for this market. For instance, in India, for the next few years, the Delhi Government is planning to spend approximately USD 32.07 million on installing 1.3 million surveillance systems.

Europe followed by North America is expected to hold the largest market for CCTV IP camera modules. A study found that around 5.2 million surveillance systems were installed in the U.K. for residential surveillance, public surveillance, and home surveillance. Private businesses and homes operate around 96% of cameras in the U.K.

Key Findings of Market Report

With high-definition cameras becoming more prevalent, demand for CMOS image sensors is expected to drive the global market.





As security and monitoring solutions become more widely accepted, the demand for CCTV IP camera modules is expected to increase.





PTZ systems based on AI will gain acceptance as intelligent features and zooming capabilities are introduced to the market.





Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and smart technologies will further drive the growth of CCTV IP camera modules





Increasing numbers of IP surveillance systems installed in perimeter security and the increasing popularity of smart homes enhance the market growth.



Global CCTV IP Camera Modules: Growth Drivers

With the increase in security concerns, video surveillance systems have become increasingly popular. As the adoption of video surveillance increases, the demand for CCTV IP camera modules is likely to grow.





There is rapid growth in the e-commerce and retail industry, and the demand for video surveillance and monitoring is expanding in these sectors. Integrated CCTV IP cameras are expected to be an important component of such systems, and their use will grow over time.





Increasing advances in high-resolution cameras, advanced video analytics, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, the CCTV IP camera modules market has experienced significant growth in recent years. These advancements are expected to drive market growth.





With the rising popularity of smart homes and smart cities, CCTV IP camera modules will be in greater demand. Smart home and smart city technologies are expected to lead to an increase in demand for CCTV IP camera modules as the adoption of these technologies increases.





Safety and security at the workplace are the major concerns of businesses across a broad range of industries. Demand for monitoring and protecting employees and assets using CCTV IP camera modules has increased. As a result, market growth will continue to accelerate over the next few years.



Global CCTV IP Camera Modules: Regional Landscape

Global industry analysis indicates that Asia Pacific CCTV IP Camera Modules will account for 50% of the market in 2022.





With the growing popularity of electronic manufacturing, China, Japan, Korea, and India will be the fastest-growing regions.





A growing market for security threats and a high level of customer demand for home security are expected to fuel the market growth in North American regions.





Due to increased security needs, the United States and Canada offer lucrative opportunities for CCTV IP camera modules.





U.K.'s industrial sectors will exhibit strong demand for CCTV IP camera modules in the coming years.



Global CCTV IP Camera Modules Market: Key Players

Customers are looking for advanced customer experience solutions to effectively manage their business operations and key players are investing in product innovation and strategic partnerships.

Several companies are also interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies in this market. In May 2022, iENSO Inc. released CV22 and CV28 embedded vision camera modules powered by Ambarella CV series SoCs. A demonstration of these camera modules was held at the 2022 embedded vision summit which was held in Santa Clara, California. This camera module is ideal for commercial surveillance, drones, high-precision farming, OEMs, IoT, small business surveillance, and aftermarket automotive.

Global CCTV IP Camera Modules Market: Segmentation

By Component

Lenses

IR Filters

Image Sensors

CMOS

CCD

Voice Coil Motors (VCMs)

Digital Signal Processors

Others (Connectors, Flexible Printed Circuits (FPCs), etc)

By Type

Fixed Focus

Auto Focus

By Resolution

Less Than 2 MP

2 MP - 5 MP

6 MP - 10 MP

11 MP - 16 MP

17 MP - 20 MP

Above 20 MP

By Application

Bullet Cameras

Dome Cameras

PTZ Cameras

Turret Cameras

Fisheye Cameras

Others (Miniature Cameras, Panoramic Cameras, etc)

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regions

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



