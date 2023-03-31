New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Blenders Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438506/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region



The global portable blenders market’s growth has been fueled by the rising demand for healthy foods and beverages because people are adopting healthier lifestyles. Moreover, rapid urbanization with high disposable income and a large working population are some of the critical factors boosting the market across the globe.

Blenders can be considered a device or appliances used for blending or emulsifying.Blenders are primarily available in two types stationary and portable.



The main differentiator is that stationary blenders need a constant power supply, while portable blenders don’t need a continuous power supply and can be operated anywhere when required. Portable blenders come in different sizes and shapes with the additional benefit of rechargeable batteries.

The rise in fitness enthusiasts, the adoption of healthy eating practices, and increased convenience are significant drivers of the global portable blender market. The availability of several models in various sizes, shapes, and manufacturers at every level contributes to higher growth.

In a survey of portable electronic devices, 40% reported using portable electronic devices (PEDs), of which iPads were the most used devices among various portable devices; therefore, people are considering devices that are easy to carry, due to which portable blenders demand is increasing globally.

Rapid urbanization, enhanced lifestyles, shifting food consumption habits, and hectic consumer schedules have contributed to increased portable blender sales throughout the years. The growing demand for portable kitchen equipment in urban regions with a large working population has seen a considerable increase in the market for portable blenders. Other reasons driving the need for portable blenders in the global market are:

• Their affordability

• High charging limits

• Longer run times

• Reduced energy consumption due to their low wattage and voltage

BlendJet’s patented Turbojet technology has given BlendJet 2 game-changing power.This innovative blending method achieves noticeably better and faster mixing by using offset stainless steel blades to generate a tornado effect that blasts materials against the back of the jar at 275 times per second.



It is equipped with a waterproof USB-C port and delivers 15+ blends per charge.

Rising Popularity of Smoothies and Shakes Amongst Health-Conscious Consumers Fueling the Market Growth

Due to the high prices of smoothies and juices in stores, the growing popularity of smoothies and shakes among health-conscious customers has led to broader penetration of portable blenders in their lifestyle. These portable blenders are emerging as a practical option for consumers looking for affordable methods of enjoying nutritious and personalized drinks as people search for tasty, healthy methods to stay nourished when heading out of the house.

Rise in Dual Income Households Worldwide Driving the Market Growth

Demand for products has been growing due to the rise of dual-income households worldwide.Over 55% of homes in the United States have two earners, according to a YouGov PLC study.



Similarly, according to the Modern Families Index, over 75% of households in the U.K. were dual earners. As a result, it is anticipated that during the forecast years, the demand for such products will rise in these nations due to the rising number of dual-income households.

Rising Inclination of People Towards the Usage of Small Appliances Enhancing the Market Growth

The demand for portable blenders has been positively impacted by people’s increasing desire to use small portable appliances for cooking, health, and wellness after the pandemic scenario around the world.The NPD Group reports that during the week ending March 14, 2020, sales of small appliances increased by 8%.



People are also spending more time in the kitchen than eating out, resulting in a substantial increase in the sales of small kitchen appliances like portable blenders. As portable juicers are made simpler and faster, they are developed for short grab-and-go operations, driving the demand for portable blenders.

Market Segmentation

The global portable blenders market is segmented on material, capacity, price range, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on material, the market is further fragmented into glass and plastic.



Based on capacity, the market is further fragmented into low, medium, and high.Based on price range, the market is further fragmented into low, medium, and high.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-branded stores, online, and others (convenience stores, direct sales, etc.).

Company Profiles

Cuisinart Corporation (Cuisinart), HK ULIKE Trade Co., Ltd. (Pop Babies), TOPQSC, Sunbeam Products, Inc. (Oster), Guangdong Deqi Electrical Appliances Industrial Co., Ltd (BILACA), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., BHRS Group (Large Appliances) (Keyton), Little bees, Blendjet Inc., Caliber Brands, India. (NutriBullet), etc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of global portable blenders. Players in the market are implementing merger and acquisition tactics to improve their product offerings. Additionally, businesses employ innovative technologies as they concentrate on increasing their manufacturing capacity.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global portable blenders market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Portable Blenders Market, By Material:

o Glass

o Plastic

• Portable Blenders Market, By Capacity:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Portable Blenders Market, By Price Range:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Portable Blenders Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others

• Portable Blenders Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global portable blenders market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438506/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________