Custom-Fit Car Seat Covers: Protecting Car’s Seats in Style and Comfort

Costa Mesa, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa CA - Wet Okole offers fully waterproof neoprene car seat covers, providing protection to car seats and improving driving comfort with a touch of elegance.

With Neoprene and innovative designs, car seat covers have become popular among car owners as they provide added support, improved comfort and extra protection experienced by automobile owners across the globe.

California-based Wet Okole Hawaii has built a reputable name in the car accessory market specializing in high-quality, waterproof sport seat covers for a wide variety of cars, vans, trucks and SUV’s. A wide range of seat covers are available in different styles and can be customized to meet almost all specific vehicle types. The company’s car seat covers are proudly made in the U.S.A.

Custom ordered car seat covers are constructed of neoprene, a versatile and durable material that offers numerous benefits when used in the manufacturing of automobile seat covers. It protects the car's seats from stains, wear, and possible tears caused by sports equipment, tools, pets, dirty friends or everyday life. Some seat covers feature pockets, seat heaters, lumbar pumps, sunglass holders or any one of our add-on accessories that keep car occupants comfortable during long drives.

Wet Okole seat covers not only offer comfort with ½ inch foam padding and neoprene protection but enhance the appearance of a car by providing a custom-fitted, stylish, and protective layer over the original upholstery. The seat covers come in a wide range of color combinations that can match almost any car interior.

For more information, visit https://www.wetokole.com/

Investing in a set of Wet Okole waterproof car seat covers could be the best decision any car owner can make. Not only does the set covers offer protection against spills and stains, but they also help to maintain the condition of the car's interior (resale value). The material’s waterproof properties prevent damage to car seats, and allow for easy cleaning.

Wet Okole seat covers are designed-to-fit and easy to install, using high-quality fasteners and Velcro. Its fully waterproof floral seat covers are popular among car owners who desire to add a touch of color and personality to their car's interior. The company’s European-style auto seat covers are also available in classics, giving customers an elegant look.

https://youtu.be/RuzseCqh598

Vehicle owners can choose to include special features in their seat covers. These include optional rear pockets, seat heaters, sunglasses pouches, totes for guns, lumbar support, and sewn-in dog leashes for customers in any colors of their choice. Check out one of their most popular line of products Toyota car seat covers.

To ensure customers’ satisfaction for an extended period, Wet Okole offers a range of care kits for seat covers. Care kit products like concentrated shampoo, odor eliminator, and UV protectant help to keep the covers looking and smelling fresh.

Wet Okole offers an incredible variety of custom seat covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, or Jeeps. Its seat covers are not only comfortable and protective, but they also have a stylish and elegant design that customers have grown to love. With over 1,500 custom-tailored patterns in 40 color combinations, customers can find the perfect seat covers to match their class and personality. The positive reviews it constantly receives are a testament to the company’s stellar reputation and its commitment to quality.

About the Company:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuzseCqh598

Wet Okole Hawaii is the original neoprene waterproof seat cover and is a company that has been at the forefront of manufacturing and selling high-quality car seat covers that meet the style and comfort desires of its customers while protecting all car seats from wear and tear, among other possible damages. The company's seat covers are fully waterproof and fit like a glove. Its team of inspection and installation technicians is confident in the quality and durability associated with its product and repair and even offers free installation at both its Hawaii and California facility. Car owners who want to protect themselves and their families from the risk of flammable, unsafe, and copycat neoprene seat covers will be making the right call by utilizing Wet Okole.

###

For more information about Wet Okole, contact the company here:



Wet Okole

Tracy Willms

7144349000

tracy@wetokole.com

1670 Sunflower Ave, Costa Mesa CA, 92626

