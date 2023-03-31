Dependable Brick Township Asphalt Contractor Provides Prompt, High-Quality Asphalt Paving Services

Westampton, New Jersey, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westampton, New Jersey, New Jersey -

Wall Township-based paving contractor, Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore, is available 24/7 all year round and offers top-quality paving and repair that fits customers' needs and budgets.

A professionally laid and maintained asphalt pavement is a reflection of the quality of a home or business premise—it cannot be overlooked. As the top Brick Township asphalt contractor, Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore provides top-quality asphalt and concrete services to customers in Wall Township, NJ.

As a full-service company, it has the expertise to pave new roads and parking lots and carry out maintenance and repairs. The company uses premium materials and advanced technology to ensure long-lasting and visually appealing asphalt surfaces. Its experienced technicians are committed to delivering excellent services that fit customers’ unique needs and budgets.

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore paving services involve the installation of new asphalt surfaces for various areas, such as driveways, parking lots, and walkways.

The company's team of experts prepares the surface by grading and compacting the base layer, applying hot asphalt, and compacting it with heavy equipment to ensure a smooth and even finish. The strength and durability of the pavement are influenced by the quality of the asphalt mix, the preparation of the subgrade, and the compaction procedure. This ensures the extended life span of any road or pavement the company works on.

Additionally, the company also offers line striping and marking services. It is commonly done for parking lots and can be applied to any other surface, where applicable.

The company’s expert technicians are equipped to fix damages to existing asphalt surfaces. This service includes filling cracks and potholes, patching damaged areas, and resurfacing worn-out surfaces. The objective is to restore the functionality and safety of the asphalt surface while enhancing its appearance.

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore offers preventative maintenance services for parking lots that are two to ten years old. This pavement management plan is technology-driven and offers property owners access to schedule appointments with the company's technicians.

The company also provides maintenance services that are done periodically to maintain the integrity of the asphalt surface. The service includes inspecting for cracks and potholes, repairing and sealing open cracks, re-inspecting for issues, and correcting any observed problems.

Property owners stand to gain several benefits by choosing to Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving of the Jersey Shore as their asphalt contractor. The company provides quality work using the latest techniques and materials, ensuring a durable, long-lasting surface.

The company gets the job done right the first time by using the right equipment and expertise. This makes for cost-effective and high-quality asphalt paving or repair works.

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving of the Jersey Shore provides paving and repairing services of the highest quality. It not only ensures easy and safe access to any premises but that improves the value of these properties. The company's team of highly trained pavement experts provides free consultations tailored to fit customers' needs and budgets for specific projects.

About the Company:

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore is a leader in providing asphalt and concrete services and has over 25 years of experience. The company has a full spectrum of services for asphalt and concrete, each designed to maintain and repair either substance. Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore is committed to providing clients with the highest quality work and is backed by a sense of integrity. It has worked with agencies like Pennsylvania Apartments Association, International Family Management Association, and BOMA Philadelphia.

