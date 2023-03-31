New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Home and Furniture Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438505/?utm_source=GNW



Global pet home and furniture market is expected to project robust growth during the forecast period on account of the presence of a wide range of smart, innovative pet furniture and the increasing trend of nurturing and adopting pets all over the world.During the projected period, emerging markets in Asian countries such as China and India will see an increase in demand for pet furniture as it leads to an increase in pet comfort awareness, an increase in the number of employed family members, and increasing disposable income.



Various product innovations such as smart pet bed and customized furniture is a prominent trend that is expected to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

Pet home and furniture is a sort of furniture that is designed to meet the needs of many types of pets, such as dogs, cats, and others.Advanced, cost-effective, and customized furniture, increased awareness about pet care, an increase in animal health spending, and a wide range of pet furniture all contribute to the global need for pet furniture.



Pet furniture is available and sold worldwide in pet specialty stores and retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online. Pet furniture is becoming increasingly popular and rapidly expanding in developed countries of the Americas and Europe, where producers are developing new product innovations that regard pets’ health and comfort to assist pet owners in adopting a more convenient lifestyle.

Pet furniture with advanced features, such as smart beds, is expected to gain popularity during the forecast period because of creative product introductions and successful marketing efforts by top players.Several firms have introduced pet furniture with features such as natural pet beds and smart beds.



For instance, smart pet beds offer beds that are fitted with smart mattresses, which are designed to provide consistent temperatures throughout the seasons.

The increasing Availability of Customized Pet Furniture is Expected to Fuel Market Growth

Many individuals prefer pet furniture constructed from recycled materials or more sustainable woods such as acacia, bamboo, or reclaimed wood to lessen their environmental effects.Customization adds value to consumers by giving them creative power.



Customizable pet furniture is appealing to younger consumers because it allows them to adorn parts or change the function of a furniture design.Products that empower consumers by allowing them to make their own choices based on their convenience generate overall market growth.



These smart pet beds monitor your pet’s weight, relaxation, and movement while also controlling the temperature. Smart pet beds are one of the most visible trends in the worldwide pet furniture business.

Increasing the Adoption of Pets Will Aid Market Growth

Adoption of pets and treating pets as members of the family are expected to further drive the global industry.Additionally, increased pet-owner spending on furry companions is expected to motivate manufacturers to invest more in innovating new products.



It would also result in an increase in the number of new product launches, which would drive sales.Players in the global pet furniture market are spending money on developing smart pet furniture for customers.



For instance, in 2020, puppy adoption rates have increased by 50-100%, and cat adoption has increased by up to 40%.

The presence of Multifunctional Products Will Drive Market Growth

Market companies are looking for novel solutions to integrate numerous functions and styles to meet the needs of pet owners.The availability of a wide variety of trendy and multipurpose pet furniture drives the pet furniture business.



Its designs have changed substantially in the last few years.The companies are making furniture that fits inside homes without sacrificing aesthetic value.



This results in the availability of a wide range of pet furniture, which stimulates market growth.

Increasing Cost of Smart Pet Furniture Will Sustain the Market Growth

Smart pet furniture has become a blessing for both pets and their owners because it tracks pets’ weight, rest, and activity while also providing climate control as owners can modify thermostatic control.Pet furniture manufacturers invest much in product design, making all of these items quite expensive.



People in underdeveloped countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Somalia, and others may not be able to buy expensive products, and as a result, the expensive cost of smart pet furniture inhibits the total market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

The global pet home and furniture market is segmented based on product type, Pet Category, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into houses, beds & sofas, and condos.



Based on Pet Category, the market is further split into dogs, cats, and others.Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Company Profiles

North American Pet Products, MidWest Homes For Pets, Go Pet Club, Ware Pet Products, PetPals Group, Inc, Modern Pets, Wayfair LLC, FurHaven Pet Products., Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd., and MiaCara are among the major market players on the global platform that lead the market growth of the global pet home and furniture market. To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on new innovations and launches.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Pet Home and Furniture market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Pet Home and Furniture Market, By Product Type:

o Houses

o Beds & Sofas

o Condos

• Pet Home and Furniture Market, By Pet Category:

o Dogs

o Cats

o Others

• Pet Home and Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online

• Pet Home and Furniture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



