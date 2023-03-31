Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 31 March 2023 – Euronext today announced that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 10.30 CEST at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Opening Presentation of the Chief Executive Officer (discussion item) Annual report 2022 Explanation of the policy on additions to reserves and dividends (discussion item) Proposal to adopt the 2022 remuneration report (voting item 1) Proposal to adopt the 2022 financial statements (voting item 2) Proposal to adopt a dividend of €2.22 per ordinary share (voting item 3) Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item 4) Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022 (voting item 5) Composition of the Supervisory Board Re-appointment of Nathalie Rachou as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 6) Re-appointment of Morten Thorsrud as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 7) Composition of the Managing Board Re-appointment of Stéphane Boujnah as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 8) Re-appointment of Daryl Byrne as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 9) Re-appointment of Chris Topple as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 10) Re-appointment of Isabel Ucha as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 11) Appointment of Manuel Bento as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 12) Appointment of Benoît van den Hove as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 13) Proposal to appoint the external auditor (voting item 14) Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body: to issue ordinary shares (voting item 15); and to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders (voting item 16) Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company (voting item 17) Any other business Close

The AGM will be conducted in English.

Registration date AGM

Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.’s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the AGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the “Shareholders”) on 19 April 2023, after processing of all settlements on that date (the “Registration Date”).

Registration and voting instructions

Shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear France S.A. (i.e. the public) who wish to attend the AGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Thursday 11 May 2023 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Friday 12 May 2023 by Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, 9 rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex, France. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the Euroclear France-admitted institution on the Registration Date. This certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the AGM for the Shareholder.

Shareholders holding their shares through Interbolsa in Portugal who wish to attend the AGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia Corporate Trust. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Thursday 11 May 2023 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Friday 12 May 2023 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ART’S – Av. D. Joao II – Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as admission certificate for the AGM for the Shareholder.

Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted.

At the time of the publication of this convening notice, Euronext’s total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting rights is published on Euronext’s website:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding

Webcast

There will be a live broadcast of the AGM via

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20230517_1/

AGM Documentation

The AGM Documentation (i.e. this convening notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto including the information on the persons to be appointed to the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, as well as the 2022 Annual Report) is available:





at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

by email request to EuronextCorporateSecretary@euronext.com

on Euronext’s website https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings

at Uptevia - CTS Assemblées Générales – 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France - + 33 1 57 43 02 30

Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, under number 60234520

