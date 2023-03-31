New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Make-Up Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438503/?utm_source=GNW

The global liquid make-up market is driven by changing consumer patterns towards beauty and wellness products.The market expansion for the product is due to the rising participation of women in the workforce and the rising physical appearance sensitivity among millennials worldwide.



Due to the influence of social media and the growing selfie trend, particularly among young people, consumer interest in cosmetic face products has surged. The market’s expansion has also been assisted by manufacturers’ ongoing product advancements and active marketing.

Compared to a powder formulation, using a liquid foundation gives the user complete coverage.A water and silicone mixture is used in the base of liquid foundations, allowing users to apply the product evenly.



Due to its advantages and simplicity of integration with serums and toners, the foundation enjoys significant customer popularity. As a result, the foundation has a larger market share than other liquid cosmetic products. =

Additionally, celebrities launching their make-up line is also helping the market to expand. For instance, in 2020, Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress launched her first make-up line, "Rare Beauty." The makeup line consists of liquid foundation, concealer, Liquid face makeup such as liquid blush, and liquid eye products like liquid eye shadow, mascara, etc.

During the anticipated period, the market for liquid make-up is predicted to expand due to the rising popularity of make-up among male consumers. For instance, Fenty Beauty has launched a new range of foundations where they have expanded the color palette.

South Korea is the largest market for men who use make-up, followed by the United States.Although only 25 million males are in the country, they use more than USD1 billion of cosmetics annually.



Companies are engaging in initiatives to enhance inclusivity for this demographic while recognizing this trend.For example, Perfect Diary, a well-known C-beauty (China beauty) brand, introduced its first line of men’s beauty goods in July 2020 after announcing a partnership with the National Gymnastics Team.



As part of its expansion, the company introduced its products in China, South Korea, and the UK.

The luxury cosmetic market is also one of the reasons why the liquid make-up market is expanding.And the Middle Eastern nations are seeing the fastest growth in the market for halal cosmetics.



The makers of luxury cosmetics may see this as a chance for the market to flourish and expand further.

The rising level of consumer disposable income is driving the demand for liquid cosmetic products.Particularly among the young, a group that is acutely aware of social concerns, the foundation category dominates the liquid cosmetics industry.



The young population uses more make-up than any other age group because of the increasing trend of making reels on Instagram or making TikTok. For instance, the UN estimates that 1.2 billion young people, or 16% of the world’s population, are between the ages of 15 and 24. Due to this, the market for liquid makeup is anticipated to grow at a much faster rate during the forecast period.

Expat.com published some expenditure statistics that include vanity items like fancy handbags, pricey vehicles, beauty treatments, and beauty products. They discovered that Western Europe ranked first in terms of annual spending on cosmetics at USD 748 billion. With USD663 billion, the United States came in second, and China came in third with USD661 billion.



Introduction of Innovative Product is Fueling the Market Growth

Many large corporations are developing unique, new items to stand out in the market.For instance, Dior’s Airflash Foundation sprays a thin mist of coverage into the skin with an aerosol to consistently produce a soft-focus effect.



This innovative product also reduces the amount of time needed to get ready.After being misted onto the face, the foundation hardly needs to be blended.



Because of the coverage’s durability, customers purchase more of the product.

Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Vegan Products is Fueling the Market Growth

Additionally, as interest in vegan cosmetics grows, the market for helpful, environmentally friendly products is growing.Consumer expectations have significantly changed as a result of consumers making judgments about their purchases based on sustainability and embracing products with ingredients from organic sources.



For instance, makeup options are available from The Lip Bar. Every single one of their products, including their moisturizer, concealer, cheek, and eye palettes, is 100 percent vegan and has never been tested on animals.

Growing Consumer Concerns of Using Chemicals Hindering the Market Growth

Prolonged contact with the chemicals used in the product, such as the preservatives and pigments, might harm the skin.This could lead to allergic reactions that result in exhilaration, redness, and other undesirable outcomes.



Such dangerous compounds can build up over time and result in cancer and dermatitis, which can be fatal if not treated right. It is therefore projected that the product’s detrimental effects on skin care will limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global liquid make-up market is segmented on type, distribution channel, end-user region, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into type (foundation, eye products, concealer, lip products, other (setting spray, face serum, etc.)) Based on distribution channel; the market is segmented into specialty stores, exclusive stores, online, hypermarket & supermarket, others (pharmacies, direct sales, etc.). In terms of end-user, the market is divided into individual, fashion & entertainment industry, salons & parlors. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Shiseido Co., Ltd., FENTY BEAUTY, Benefit Cosmetics LLC, Estée Lauder Inc., Dior, L’Oreal Paris, The Avon Company, KIKO USA, Inc. (KIKO MILANO), HUDA BEAUTY. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is among the major market players in the global liquid make-up market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global liquid make-up market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Liquid Make-Up Market, By Type:

o Foundation

o Eye Products

o Concealer

o Lip Products

o Others

• Liquid Make-Up Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialty Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Others

• Liquid Make-Up Market, By End User:

o Individual

o Fashion & Entertainment Industry

o Salons & Parlor

• Liquid Make-Up Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



