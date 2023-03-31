English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, March 31st, 2023

Company Announcement no. 42 – 31.03.2023

Notice of annual general meeting 2023

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no.: 12 42 42 48

The board of directors is pleased to announce that the Annual Meeting 2023 for Danish Aerospace Company A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 12 42 42 48 (“DAC” or the “Company”) will be held on Monday April 24th, 2023, at 14:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Company’s address at Hvidkærvej 31A, st., DK-5250 Odense SV, Denmark. Doors will open for registration of attendance at 13:30.

Guided tour of Danish Aerospace Company

Following the Annual General Meeting the shareholders will invited to participate in a guided tour of the Company’s offices. The tour is expected to last around 1 hour.

In accordance with DAC’s Articles of Association article 3.9 the agenda will be as follows:

The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past financial year. Presentation and adoption of the annual report. Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the adopted annual report. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year. Election of members for the Board of Directors, including chairman and deputy chairman. Election of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders Any other business





Attached is the notice to convene the annual general meeting, incl. Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote and registration forms for the Annual Meeting can be found at: Investor Relations - Danish Aerospace Company from Friday 31 March 2023.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote forms will also be sent via email on Friday 31 March 2023, to shareholders registered by name, which have requested this.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Email: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

(Company reg. (CVR) no. 40073310)

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, bicycle ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com

