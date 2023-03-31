English French

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 31, 2023

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Valeo announces that its 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 30, 2023 under number D.23-0200.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes the Integrated Report, the Annual Financial Report, the Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report, the Sustainable Development Report including the Non-Financial Information Statement, as well as a description of the Company’s share buyback program. The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be viewed and downloaded in the “Investors & Shareholders” section of the Company’s website (www.valeo.com) under “Regulated Information” or “Financial Presentations & Releases”, as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

