Fruit Beer Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global fruit beer market is projected to grow robustly in the forecast period because of the growing preference for low alcohol content, a comprehensive offering by market players.Fruit beer is a mild variety of beer that tastes of sweet fruits.



It is made from malt-scented strawberries, plums, raspberries, and cherries.It is a flavoring or additive-containing form.



Fruit beer was first manufactured in Belgium and is now sold everywhere. Fruits offer a wide variety of natural flavor options for brewing beer, especially with so many new brews and flavor combinations emerging in the market.

Over the past five years, one in ten global beer launches has included fruit tastes from concentrated juice, flavor extracts, or fruit peel.Significant brewers like Anheuser-Busch and Carlsberg have adopted the practice since it started with shandies in Europe.



Moreover, the fruit beer brands are adjusting to the current environment and fundamentally rethinking their core messages while engaging with consumers on social media.Brands are developing hashtag campaigns, giveaways, barter collaborations, and marketing their breweries/beers in a way that attracts new customers and draws back the crowd helping them sell it through their social media itself.



Through their creative marketing efforts, firms have improved their visibility and searchability, increased consumer contact, followed by reaching out to customers.

Rising Health Consciousness Fueling the Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization, Alcoholism causes 3 million deaths yearly, causing 5.3% of all deaths. Also, according to disability-adjusted life years, alcohol contributes approximately 5.1% of the world’s disease and injury burden. Fruit beers are also regarded as less hazardous for the human body than traditional beer products, rarely harming the liver or kidneys. Along with its fruity scent and flavor, fruit beer’s health benefits encourage consumers to buy it. Fruit beer contains significant amounts of soluble dietary fiber, folic acid, vitamin E, and other minerals. These minerals found in fruit beer are believed to lower the risk of heart attacks. Also, these drinks usually contain optimum fiber, potassium, and calcium content, as well as hydrated the body. Consequently, it can be consumed as a health drink in addition to being a fun drink. Thus, the demand for drinks with no alcohol content further drives the market growth of fruit beer worldwide.

New Product Launches Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly looking for low-alcohol beer options, particularly millennials.Consumers want more variety and refreshments.



Therefore, the market players of fruit beer have constantly been launching new products.They are expanding their product portfolio to attract more consumers, providing them with broad product offerings.



For instance, in 2022, Kenya Breweries Limited launched Rockshore Tropical Lager, which is a brand new, alcoholic, fruit-flavored beer belonging to the KBL light beer category. The new flavored beer has 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is naturally flavored with pineapple and passion fruit from tropical African fruits. Similarly, in 2022, Sonnen Hill Brewing launched their limited-edition fruit ale, i.e., raspberry and blackberry beer, available at Sonnen Hill retail shops and online stores. Hence, this factor is anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the fruit beer market in the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Bars and Restaurants Boosting the Market Growth

The increasing number of restaurants, pubs, and cafés, along with the younger generation’s shifting preference for fruit brews over alcoholic beverages, are fueling the demand for fruit beer worldwide.The social habit of hanging out with friends in bars and pubs drives up the need for international fruit beers, positively influencing segment growth.



In Belgium, the 408 breweries, which produce more than 1500 distinct beers, invested USD310.79 million in breweries and the hotel and catering industry in 2021. Such factors are projected to further expand the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global fruit beer market is segmented on flavor, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on flavor, the market is further fragmented into peach, raspberry, cherry, apricot, and others (strawberry, blueberry, etc.). Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into on-trade, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others (convenience stores, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

All Saints Brewing Company, New Glarus Brewing Company, Lindemans Public Limited, Lost Coast Brewery, Shipyard Brewing Company, Canal Street Brewing Co., L.L.C., Unibroue Inc., Allagash Brewing Company, Siren Craft Brew Limited, and Fifco, Inc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global fruit beer market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global fruit beer market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Flavor:

o Peach

o Raspberry

o Cherry

o Apricot

o Others

• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:

o On-trade

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global fruit beer market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

