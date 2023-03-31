New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit Beer Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438500/?utm_source=GNW
The global fruit beer market is projected to grow robustly in the forecast period because of the growing preference for low alcohol content, a comprehensive offering by market players.Fruit beer is a mild variety of beer that tastes of sweet fruits.
It is made from malt-scented strawberries, plums, raspberries, and cherries.It is a flavoring or additive-containing form.
Fruit beer was first manufactured in Belgium and is now sold everywhere. Fruits offer a wide variety of natural flavor options for brewing beer, especially with so many new brews and flavor combinations emerging in the market.
Over the past five years, one in ten global beer launches has included fruit tastes from concentrated juice, flavor extracts, or fruit peel.Significant brewers like Anheuser-Busch and Carlsberg have adopted the practice since it started with shandies in Europe.
Moreover, the fruit beer brands are adjusting to the current environment and fundamentally rethinking their core messages while engaging with consumers on social media.Brands are developing hashtag campaigns, giveaways, barter collaborations, and marketing their breweries/beers in a way that attracts new customers and draws back the crowd helping them sell it through their social media itself.
Through their creative marketing efforts, firms have improved their visibility and searchability, increased consumer contact, followed by reaching out to customers.
Rising Health Consciousness Fueling the Market Growth
According to the World Health Organization, Alcoholism causes 3 million deaths yearly, causing 5.3% of all deaths. Also, according to disability-adjusted life years, alcohol contributes approximately 5.1% of the world’s disease and injury burden. Fruit beers are also regarded as less hazardous for the human body than traditional beer products, rarely harming the liver or kidneys. Along with its fruity scent and flavor, fruit beer’s health benefits encourage consumers to buy it. Fruit beer contains significant amounts of soluble dietary fiber, folic acid, vitamin E, and other minerals. These minerals found in fruit beer are believed to lower the risk of heart attacks. Also, these drinks usually contain optimum fiber, potassium, and calcium content, as well as hydrated the body. Consequently, it can be consumed as a health drink in addition to being a fun drink. Thus, the demand for drinks with no alcohol content further drives the market growth of fruit beer worldwide.
New Product Launches Aiding the Market Growth
Consumers are increasingly looking for low-alcohol beer options, particularly millennials.Consumers want more variety and refreshments.
Therefore, the market players of fruit beer have constantly been launching new products.They are expanding their product portfolio to attract more consumers, providing them with broad product offerings.
For instance, in 2022, Kenya Breweries Limited launched Rockshore Tropical Lager, which is a brand new, alcoholic, fruit-flavored beer belonging to the KBL light beer category. The new flavored beer has 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is naturally flavored with pineapple and passion fruit from tropical African fruits. Similarly, in 2022, Sonnen Hill Brewing launched their limited-edition fruit ale, i.e., raspberry and blackberry beer, available at Sonnen Hill retail shops and online stores. Hence, this factor is anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the fruit beer market in the forecast period.
Increasing Number of Bars and Restaurants Boosting the Market Growth
The increasing number of restaurants, pubs, and cafés, along with the younger generation’s shifting preference for fruit brews over alcoholic beverages, are fueling the demand for fruit beer worldwide.The social habit of hanging out with friends in bars and pubs drives up the need for international fruit beers, positively influencing segment growth.
In Belgium, the 408 breweries, which produce more than 1500 distinct beers, invested USD310.79 million in breweries and the hotel and catering industry in 2021. Such factors are projected to further expand the market growth in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The global fruit beer market is segmented on flavor, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on flavor, the market is further fragmented into peach, raspberry, cherry, apricot, and others (strawberry, blueberry, etc.). Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into on-trade, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others (convenience stores, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles
All Saints Brewing Company, New Glarus Brewing Company, Lindemans Public Limited, Lost Coast Brewery, Shipyard Brewing Company, Canal Street Brewing Co., L.L.C., Unibroue Inc., Allagash Brewing Company, Siren Craft Brew Limited, and Fifco, Inc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global fruit beer market.
Report Scope:
In this report, the global fruit beer market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Flavor:
o Peach
o Raspberry
o Cherry
o Apricot
o Others
• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:
o On-trade
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Online
o Others
• Global Fruit Beer Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Turkey
Egypt
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
