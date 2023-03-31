New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438499/?utm_source=GNW



Fruit and vegetable powders are produced from fruit and vegetable dehydration.This powder is a key component of seasoning salt and spices and is used in a wide range of food products, including soups, sauces, pizzas, canned goods, seafood, salads, and meat.



Moreover, fruit and vegetable powder has a variety of health advantages, such as better immunity, muscle, and neuron function, blood pressure regulation, and bone health.

The top four food-producing nations in the world are China, India, the U.S., and Brazil, which shares the benefits of having large populations, lots of land, and climate zones that are conducive to growing a variety of crops, but there are also significant differences in how important food production is to each country’s economy.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China produced the majority of the world’s agricultural output in 2020, valued at USD 1.56 trillion, of which USD 1.5 trillion was spent on food.

FAO reports that despite having only 10% of the world’s arable land, China produces 25% of the world’s grain and is the world’s top producer of grains, cotton, fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and fishery goods.

India, the second-largest nation in the world by population, had the second-highest agricultural output in 2020, with USD403.5 billion. The production of food accounted for USD 382.2 billion of the total agricultural output.

India is the biggest producer of milk, jute, and pulses in the world (a class of legumes that includes dry beans, lentils, and chickpeas). In addition, India is the world’s second-largest producer of groundnuts, cotton, sugarcane, cotton, wheat, fruit, and vegetables.

India, the nation with the lowest per capita income, is still primarily dependent on subsistence agriculture despite having achieved grain self-sufficiency.

The scarce resources, particularly water, have been used inefficiently, resulting in crop yields that are below the global average, and output depends on seasonal monsoons. Post-harvest losses of up to 40% have been recorded for some crops as a result of infrastructure and production distribution system flaws.

Land area, population number, climate, and the standard of agricultural infrastructure and technology are just a few of the many variables that affect how much food is produced in a given nation. Although the United States is the world’s biggest exporter of agricultural products, other nations such as China, India, and Brazil have emerged as significant food suppliers.

As a result of COVID-19, numerous new private companies were able to enter the market and satisfy the growing need.The total fruit and vegetable powder sector did not see a large drop in sales during the COVID-19 epidemic.



The demand for these ingredients was sharply rising at the same time that the global production of processed foods and beverages was continuing to rise.

Growing Demand for Health & Wellness Products is Fueling the Market Growth

One factor driving the demand for fruit and vegetable powders is the increasing awareness of health and wellness. People are more conscious of the importance of fruits and vegetables in a healthy diet and are aware that a major amount of health issues can be attributed to a lack of proper nutrition.

These customers are drawn to fruit and vegetable powders because they provide protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals in a convenient manner.A fruit and vegetable powder combination is simple to incorporate into a smoothie, almond milk, or glass of water.



These products are even more appealing because buyers don’t have to worry about them going bad straight away because of their shelf stability.

Increasing Preference for Fruit Powder in Cosmetic Industry is Fueling the Market Growth

Fruit powders are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals.Their application in superfoods and skin care products is expanding as a result.



Owing to its benefits and versatility, fruit powder is being used more frequently in the cosmetics industry for various types of formulations, from cremes to cleansers.

These ingredients offer body masks and wrap a colorful touch and give scrubs great exfoliating capabilities. Some other examples of fruit powders are bilberry powder, rosehip powder, and raspberry powder, which are quite popular within the cosmetic industry.

A surge in Demand for Seasonal Food Products Aids in Market Growth

Year-round demand for foods prepared with the use of seasonal food items is driving market expansion.Changes in seasonal demand have a substantial impact on the fresh food industry’s supply chain.



In response to consumer demand for seasonal food tastes and flavors at any time of the year, food producers and processors are adding powdered seasonal fruit and vegetables to their final items.

Fruits and vegetables that have been powdered are also a good technique to reduce waste because they may be used to repurpose fresh fruits and vegetables that would otherwise be thrown away.

The global fruit & vegetable powder market is segmented based on type, category, application, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is further fragmented into fruit powder and vegetable powder.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect.In terms of application, the market is divided into beverages, confectionery products, bakery products, soups, and sauces, dairy products, and RTE (Ready to Eat) products.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

NutraDry, Batory Foods, Kanegrade, Paradise Fruits, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, FutureCeuticals, Inc., NutriBotanica Institutional, La Herbal, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global fruit & vegetable powder market.



