Bath & Shower Products Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global bath & shower products market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period because of the rising demand for chemical-free bathing products, new and innovative launches by market players, and an increasing number of product offerings by brands containing skincare ingredients, etc. Another major factor in this market is the rising presence of bath & shower companies on online platforms.

Companies are coming up with innovative offerings to expand their consumer base.For instance, in 2021, Everist launched a waterless body wash concentrate.



The body wash can be activated by water with a simple paste-to-lather by rubbing the paste between their hands to clean and moisturize the skin.

Additionally, brands focus on improving their marketing strategies to attract more consumers.For instance, in 2022, Yardley launched its new range of floral-sense shower gels with a commercial intending to target young women.



Also, in 2022, Unilever launched its largest refill trial in Europe. The store consisted of touch-free refill machines, where new customers received a bottle, whereas returning customers utilized their old bottles.

Furthermore, several brands are expanding their product portfolio to provide a comprehensive offering to customers.For instance, in 2022, Godrej launched a new gel-to-liquid body wash under its Magic brand, a gel sachet that can be combined with water to produce a liquid body wash.



Also, the increasing presence of companies on online portals further leads to market growth expansion. The increased internet penetration is boosting the online sales of this market.

Skincare Ingredients in Bath & Shower Products Fueling the Market Growth

In the past couple of years, the demand for bath & shower products containing skincare ingredients has significantly risen as consumers have grown more conscious regarding hygiene and skincare.This trend promotes the linkage between self-care, well-being, and beauty.



Moreover, customers are beginning to read labels and shop depending on their unique needs, whether for skincare, particular body parts, or therapeutic benefits.Therefore, bath and shower brands are focusing on offering products with skincare ingredients to cater to consumer demand.



For instance, Kerala offers cleaning products without chemical and physical exfoliation.Also, Dove offers serum-infused cleansers that treat complicated skin issues like acne, dullness, etc.



Additionally, in 2021, Sanex, a brand of Colgate-Palmolive, developed a shower gel, bath foam, and other products employing pre- and postbiotics to promote the skin microbiome. Particularly, Gen Z is interacting with this market and relevant items sooner than previous generations, continuing to fuel category growth.

Sustainable Packaging Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are becoming conscious of the sustainability of products.Consumer groups, particularly, Gen-Z, have demonstrated a strong desire to support companies that care about the environment.



This factor has prompted brands to opt for sustainable packaging for their products.For instance, in 2022, Bath & Body Works featured an array of products packaged in a more environmentally friendly way in its stores.



Similarly, in 2022, Nivea launched its shower gels with sustainable packaging by using recycled plastic. In 2020, around 21% of soap, bath, shower, and body care products launched In Europe made an "environmentally friendly product" claim, i.e., an increase of 7% from 2016.

Luxury Bath & Shower Products Boosting the Market Growth

The popularity of high-end soaps is attributed to their use of luxurious components like essential oils and organic plant materials that enhance skin care.Their rejuvenating qualities help moisturize and calm the skin, which is a necessary aspect of self-care.



Liquid body washes in distinctive bottles that reflect soothing spa-like smells are becoming more popular.Brands are focusing on offering premium and luxury categories of bath and shower products in designed glass bottles to cater to consumer demand.



For instance, in 2021, Manscaped, a men’s hygiene and grooming company launched its ultra-premium product line containing shower gel infused with natural aloe vera and sea salt hydrates. Hence, this factor is anticipated to enhance further the market growth of the bath and shower market in the forecast period.

