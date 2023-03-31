New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Two-Rider Bicycle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438484/?utm_source=GNW

A surge in demand for automobile options for leisure, extra physical activities, weight loss, etc., further drives the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years. The rising growth of the population inclined toward cycling to lose excessive weight and rising instances of obesity in the large section of the population further support the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the next five years.

Preference for bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders.Moreover, the advancing technology and growing demand for efficient methods to hail or rent bicycles further add to the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the future five years.



Electronically advanced bikes, electric two riders bicycles, and adaptation of mobile application-based bicycle hiring services would also fuel the future growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the forecast years.

Technological Advancement Drive Market Growth

Rapid growth in the investments for research and innovative product development is the root cause that would support the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years.Demands for electric bicycle and electronic access to rented bicycle further facilitates the growth of the global two-riders bicycle market in the next five years.



The popularity of dockless bicycle-sharing systems has been rising lately.The system allows users to locate a bicycle nearby and unlock it electronically.



Incepted originally in Europe, dockless bicycle-sharing systems are highly popular among the younger generation looking for eventful methods of workout, particularly in Asian nations such as India and China.

Higher penetration of the internet of things, mobile applications, and growing influences over the younger population fixated on online services also substantiate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the future five years. Chinese bicycle-sharing companies are particularly investing and expanding their operations aggressively in the European nations to capitalize on the surging demands from the region.

Growing Number of Outdoor Recreational Events Fuel Market Growth

Rising instances of government-organized or privately organized events that draw the public to cycling events facilitate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years. Around 7.1 million more Americans participated in outdoor recreation in 2020 than in the year 2019. The population is highly alert regarding increasing instances of cardiovascular disorders due to obesity and a healthy lifestyle and is taking active steps toward it; thus, their inclination toward cycling and similar recreational activities is increasing, which would enhance the industrial growth of recreational equipment such as two-rider bicycles, thus aiding the market growth.

Moreover, international events such as Tour de France and Ronde van Vlaanderenare further add to the popularity of these vehicles, which fuels the popularity of the vehicles and thus facilitate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global two-rider bicycle market segmentation is based on propulsion, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on propulsion, the market is differentiated between conventional and electric.



By application, the market is fragmented into mountaineering, recreational, and conveyance.Based on distribution channels, the market is distinguished between offline and online.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Cycling Sports Group, Inc., Co-Motion Cycles., da Vinci Tandem, Kinethic Bikes, Privacyverklaring Accell Nederland BV (KOGA), Santana Cycles, Hase Spezialräder (Hase Bikes), Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Ritchey International SAGL, Seven Cycles, Inc., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global two-rider bicycle market.



