Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the change in preference of consumers to travel via air modes owing to rapid urbanization and globalization and the availability of air tickets at cheaper rates are primarily driving the global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market.



Other crucial drivers for the market are the flourishing aviation industry and supportive government policies, which are expected to accelerate the growth of the global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market over the forecast period.

Flourishing Aviation Industry Drives the Market Growth

The aviation industry is witnessing massive demand from all over the globe owing to the growing disposable income of consumers and the booming tourism industry.The airlines are becoming more accessible to people due to the reduction in air ticket prices and the entry of new market players into the market.



The aviation industry supports commerce and business activities, government, education, and tourism as it provides the opportunity to reach far places in less time.Emerging economies contribute significantly to the aviation industry market growth due to many ongoing economic and commercial activities.



Also, the launch of new air routes to improve global connectivity further supports the growth of the aviation industry.Market players are developing new aircraft with higher fuel efficiency and lightweight carbon composites to manufacture aircraft that are expected to create new growth avenues for the aviation industry worldwide.



The growing aviation industry is expected to fuel the installation of terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS) as it improves the security of the aircraft while flying by providing information in advance. Aviation industry players are focusing on enhancing aircraft security and safety measures, which is expected to boost the growth of the global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market over the next five years.

High Demand from the Defense Sector Supports the Market Growth

The leading authorities of several economies have allocated huge funds for the technological up-gradation of the defense sector by investing in the purchase of new equipment and technologies and research and development activities.There is high demand for terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS) from the defense sector to upgrade its military transport sector.



The increased adoption of TEPRROM in fighter aircraft and the huge demand for advanced fighter aircraft across the globe is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rise in the demand for precise, accurate, predictive, and reliable ground proximity warning systems is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market in the forecast period.

Supportive Government Policies Favor the Market Growth

The government encourages the adoption of preventive measures by the aviation industry to increase the safety of passengers and aircraft crew.The terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) warns the pilot about the possible hurdles in the path, which is a major reason for their high installation in aircraft.



Such as the Federal Aviation Administration, which operates in the United States as well as surrounding international waters, has mandated that aircraft install a Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) in aircraft is supporting the market demand. Government safety regulations and policies for the aviation industry are playing a major role in accelerating the market demand over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is segmented into aircraft type, system, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into turbine engine-powered and piston engine powered.



Based on the system, the market is divided into Class A, Class B, and Class C.Based on application, the market is divided into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others.



The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share due to the presence of a massive aircraft fleet in the country and the adoption of advanced technologies by the aviation industry.

Market Players

Genesys Aerosystems, Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc., Aspen Avionics, Inc., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Garmin Ltd., Avidyne Corporation., L3 Technologies, Inc., Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS), LLC, Honeywell International Inc., are the major market players operating in the global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market.



