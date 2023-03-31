New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Dealer Management System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313369/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive dealer management system market may register an impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to increasing demand for the software and services for the same by the dealers.Increasing number of dealership, franchise, and automotive retailers further enhance the demand for the automotive dealer management system market in the upcoming five years.



With growing urbanization and rapidly increasing population, the demand for automobiles have increased. Rising disposable income among the population guarantees increase in the sales of the automotives, thereby supporting the growth of the global automotive dealer management system market in the next five years.

Automotive dealer management system is a software used to channelize customer data, pricing of the vehicles, parts details, administration, warranty claims, etc.These software systems act as an amalgamation of CRM software and ERP software.



The automotive dealer management system can also be utilized to maintain the after sale customer services and to keep records of the sales and related services. Maintaining the vehicle inventory, vehicle sales, custom grievances, aids the sales representatives as well as the dealers to formulate best possible services for the customers that would further support to boost their sales.

Growing Vehicle Sales Drive Market Growth

Recent times are witness to high demands for the personal as well as commercial vehicles from the consumers.Demands to buy their own vehicles and increasing disposable income among the population facilitates the growing sales of automobiles.



To overcome the scattered data of multiple sales, and similar concerns during the dealerships of the vehicles, software like automotive dealer management system adds to the convenience of the sales and maintaining better customer relationships.Rising requirement to manage the vehicle dealing effectively and efficiently, the software is gaining popularity thus driving the growth of the global automotive dealer management system market in the upcoming five years.



On a global scale, more than 67 million units of vehicles were sold in the year 2021, although global industries were drastically suffering from the struct regulations of the pandemic due to COVID-19.

Investments & Technological Advancement Facilitate Market Growth

Technological advancement is the base of the evolvement of the dealer management systems.With better CRM & ERP approaches, the dealers are able to monitor their regular sales, part replacement, warranty claims, customer feedbacks, and grievances, business intelligence, enhance their sales, compare the product values in the market, etc.



Moreover, increasing investment in the technological advancement coupled with rapid adoption to the cloud based technology, swift transition from paperwork to the cloud based data storage & access further adds to the growth of the global automotive dealer management system market in the next five years.

Artificial intelligence also plays a vital role in improving the services of the automotive dealer management systems. Real-time visibility, simplified business operations, and engaging customer communication, along with the targeted sales reporting improved commissions and insurance calculations, campaign management like services are feasible due to incorporation of the artificial intelligence with the dealer management systems (DMS), thus substantiating the growth of the global automotive dealer management systems market in the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive dealer management system market segmentation is based on service type, end use, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on service type, the market is differentiated between cloud based and on site services.



By end use, the market is divided between public and private.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into inventory management, dealer tracking, customer relationship management, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

CDK Global LLC, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, DealerTrack Holdings Inc., Dominion Enterprises, incadea GmbH, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Autofusion, Inc., BiT Dealership Software, Inc., Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc., CDK Global LLC, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global automotive dealer management system market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive dealer management system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Dealer Management System Market, By Service Type:

o Cloud Based

o On Site

• Automotive Dealer Management System Market, By End Use:

o Public

o Private

• Automotive Dealer Management System Market, By Application:

o Inventory Management

o Dealer Tracking

o Customer Relationship Management

o Others

• Automotive dealer management system Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive dealer management system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

