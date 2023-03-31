The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow from USD 143.0 billion in 2023 to USD 162.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3 % from 2022 to 2027

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201334/?utm_source=GNW



"Physical Safety and Security to hold largest market size during the forecast period"

The physical safety and security segment includes physical identity and access control systems, perimeter intrusion systems (RADAR and sensors), video surveillance systems, screening and scanning, and others (facility management systems, emergency response, and disaster management).Physical safety & security is the protection of physical assets, such as hardware, programs, premises, and personal data, from physical threats.



Ignoring these threats can lead to severe damages or losses to owners and users.Secure and robust security systems such as high-quality video surveillance and perimeter security systems are integrated into the premises to monitor ongoing activities in and around the premises.



Video surveillance has improved drastically with the inception of video analytics and technologies, such as thermal cameras and biometric authentication.Some systems now use microwaves and radio waves to create perimeters that can alert security teams about threats.



The increased adoption of video surveillance supported by facial recognition technology is observed in various application areas, including border control, law enforcement, and government and public utilities.

"Managed Services to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period."

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) ensure the security of critical business information and the smooth functioning of business operations.MSPs help customers update their CIP systems, solutions, and software with the latest enhancements.



Customers’ in-house capabilities are enhanced as MSPs safeguard physical and IT system assets.Compared to professional services, the managed services market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period as the need for third-party expertise to secure critical assets is rising.



Managed services are affordable and resourceful.It helps enterprises to focus on their core business.



With the advancement in managed services such as managed detection and response (MDR), extended detection and response (XDR) services, etc., the market is expected to grow for CIP in the coming years.

"Middle East and Africa to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The MEA region comprises significant economies, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Israel.In the Middle East, government regulations concerning critical infrastructure protection are stringent.



Countries in MEA implement critical infrastructure protection solutions across different verticals.DarkMatter, a cybersecurity company in the UAE, has revealed that financial, utilities, transport, and oil and gas verticals are prone to cyber-attacks.



The company has further reported that the UAE is witnessing the second-highest smartphone adoption in the region and is an attractive destination for the growing cyber threats. This reliance on IoT systems has led to the need to secure these systems with critical infrastructure protection solutions.



Breakdown of Primaries

The primary sources from the supply side included various industry experts, including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the Critical Infrastructure Protection market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 40%, Managerial and Other levels: 60%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 45%, Europe: 35%, and North America: 20%



The major critical infrastructure protection market vendors include BAE Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), Airbus (France), Thales (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (US), and Huawei (China).



Research Coverage

The report segments the critical infrastructure protection market. It forecasts its size by component (solution, services), security type (physical safety and security, cybersecurity), vertical (financial institutions, government, defense, transport and logistics, energy and power, commercial sector, telecom, chemicals and manufacturing, oil and gas, and other verticals) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying Report

The report is expected to help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall critical infrastructure protection market and sub-segments.It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201334/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________