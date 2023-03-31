The service robotics market is projected to reach USD 84.8 billion by 2028 from USD 41.5 billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Service Robotics Market by Environment, Type, Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03858922/?utm_source=GNW

Robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and greater workplace safety.

The recession’s impact on the service robotics market has been analyzed in this study.The short-term outlook for robot revenues is expected to be worse in the third quarter of 2023.



Rising inflation, increasing interest rates, unemployment, and energy crises will lead to slow economic activity. As a result, end-user industries experience deterioration of their businesses, cash flow, and ability to obtain financing, delaying or canceling product purchase plans.



Camera market to hold a significant share of the market for hardware during the forecast period

Multispectral cameras capture image data within specific wavelength ranges across the electromagnetic spectrum.This technique is based on the principle that every material responds differently (reflection and absorption) to different wavelengths.



Multispectral cameras are equipped in robots for various applications, such as remote sensing, pollution monitoring, field surveillance, food quality, agriculture, astronomy, geological mapping, and medicine.They find applications in laparoscopic telesurgical procedures to inspect organs, detect cancer, and identify pathogens.



Surface Optics (US) and Resonon (US) manufacture LightShift and Pika series multispectral cameras, respectively.



Research and space exploration application for service robotics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for research & space exploration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Drones are adopted for scientific research applications as well.



Scientists worldwide have been adopting drones for scientific research on volcanoes and marginalized zones (transition zones between the ocean and sea ice). Maxar Technologies (US), Motiv Space Systems (US), Altius Space Machines (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeybee Robotics (US), Astrobotic Technology (US), Made In Space (US), and Effective Space Solutions Limited (UK) are some of the key players manufacturing space exploration robots.



Europe to hold a significant share of the service robotics market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to hold a significantly large share for service robotics market during the forecast period.An increase in investments for the development of robots for the healthcare and logistics industry is to drive the market in Europe.



Aerocámaras, EGROBOTS, Exyn Technologies, and Helm.ai are a few startup companies based in France to have raised significant funding for the development of service robots for various industries. Germany is a pioneer in the adoption of precision farming technologies. 10% of the farmers in the country utilize drones, which indicates the role of robots in the digitization of the sector. The field size of these farms is often more than 50 hectares and is frequently larger than elsewhere in Europe. This has led to significant demand for agricultural robots in the country.

The report profiles key players in the service robotics market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Intuitive Surgical (US), DJI (China), Daifuku (Japan), iRobot (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), JD.com Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), and Northrop Grumman (US) among others.



