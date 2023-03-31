Fly Play hf.: Amendments to share option plan

Amendments to share option plan



As detailed in the Company Description in relation to the listing of shares in Fly Play hf. on Nasdaq First North Iceland, dated June 2021, the Company had, in accordance with the remuneration then in force, implemented a share-based incentive program in the form of option rights whereby the Company granted several members of the management team and other key employees options to purchase shares in the Company as part of their remuneration.

Having regard for the purposes of the share-based incentive program referred to above, the Board of Directors has decided to extend the exercise period in relation to share options to purchase a total of 16.666.669 shares in the Company, at a purchase price of ISK 8 per share. For a period of 12 months, these options are therefore exercisable until April 2024, at which point the options expire. The options may be exercised at any time during the exercise period.







